Digging Up Positivity - January 2026

Hello everybody and welcome to the first episode in 2026 of Digging Up Positivity!

In this episode we have quite some animation news, an interview of the man behind The Friendliest Skunk, a really awesome video game, and of course a ton of charities by our wonderfully weird fandom!

Charity

Furs For Life raised $26,293.94

First we start off with an update from last year! FursForLife raised even more than previously reported: $26,293.94, and this year they already started strongly with $445 in the pocket for Children’s Network Hospital. As this is an ongoing endeavor, I am ecstatic to see how they will fare at the end of this year!

Fluff Event raised $37,826.48

Fluff Event is an annual French event where streamers gather for a weekend to raise money for charity. Last year they raised $37,826.48 for En Avant Toute(s), which means ‘Full Speed Ahead!’ , this organisation is committed to help the victims of violence. Striving for a society where people are free to express themselves regardless of their gender, without judgement. They focus on young women and LGBTQIA+ people experiencing violence within their relationships and families.

Every year Fluff Event picks a different charity and since 2023 they have raised over $82,000.00 for various charities! The 2026 dates are yet to be announced, but this meerkat will keep an eye open!

Updated amount for 2025

This brings last years’ total on $2,199,658.48 raised world wide by the furry fandom in 2025! You beans are amazing! And now, for all the charities from January!

New Years Furry Ball raised $4,594.92

In the US we had New Years Furry Ball, where 972 critters raised $4,594.92 for WestEnd Neighbourhood House, who are working to resolve complex social challenges throughout Delaware, ensuring that local families and their communities thrive!

Anthro Northwest raised $30,040.00

At Anthro Northwest 3,466 generous attendees raised $30,040.00 for Sarvey Wildlife Care Center, who are caring for over 2000 animals each year, mostly delivered to them through the help of caring citizens, their dedicated volunteers or staff and thanks to wonderful contributions like this, many more will be helped.

Flappy New Year raised $11,451.00

Another yearly occurrence is Flappy New Year! Every year they provide a fun way to start the year, and they raise money for Give Kids The World. Well, in this case the world, especially the fandom, gave back! $11,451.00.

Painted Desert Furcon raised $7,600.00

And at Painted Desert Furcon 2064 wonderful beans came together and raised $7,600.00 for Crystal’s Critter Haven! A non-profit animal rescue from Arizona specialising in those critters who require medical aid, but also the youngest of critters will get their full attention.

Furry Not New Year raised $2,965.06

And in Dublin, the Irish furries came together and raised $2,965.06 for Ash Animal Rescue during Furry Not New Year.

Anthro New England raised $50,000

Back in the USA, Anthro New England raised $50,000! They split this impressive amount evenly between the Queer Scouts, an organisation devoted to organise inclusivep eer-led skill shares working towards a wonderful community that is truly for everyone, and Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, devoted to provide the best care for variety of birds and animals to eventually return them to the wild!

Further Confusion raised $45,279.00

And last but certainly not least we have 6811 furries at Further Confusion, who raised $45,279.00 for the Streetdog Coalition, who are providing free veterinary care for the pets of people who are experiencing homelessness, realising all too well how much those loyal companions mean, referring to this as taking care of both ends of the leash.

Animation News

Snow Bear

In Hollywood they love to say that 2D animation is dead, however plenty of amazing 2D animation projects can be found! And one of them is from Aaron Blaise, who worked on many of the Disney Renaissance movies such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Brother Bear. He even was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film for that last one. Outside of Disney he has been involved as a concept artist in another one of my favourite animated features: Wolf Walkers.

He worked on a wonderful video called Snow Bear, you can get a sneak peak on his channel. It is 11 minutes long and took him 11.000 frames. There are several references to his other work in them, not just in style. It is about a lonely male polar bear named Glen who tries to make friends, to not much avail, but eventually he makes is own, out of snow, but even this does not last forever, or does it?

The short won several international film festivals around the world, such as the Cleveland international Film Festival and Animafest Zagreb. Proving beyond a shadow of a doubt, 2D animation is not dead by a long shot!

The Choice

Speaking of polar bears, often we think of a certain polar bear, we think of Coca Cola. But with the last Superbowl in America, Pepsi struck back with an amazing ad where that polar bear is facing an existential crisis after choosing Pepsi in a blind test. What follows in an inner journey. This wonderful short, directed by Taika Waititi, known for not just comedy work like What We Do In The Shadows, and Jojo Rabbit but also directing an episode of the Mandalorian.

His comedic talent shows in the timing and pacing of this short that brims with emotion and life, in sharp contrast with the more recent Coca Cola commercials, which have been widely criticised for their extensive usage of AI. I for one am very happy that more and more people show that hand made craft are still here and still very much alive.

Featurette: The Friendliest Skunk

Speaking of wonderful handmade crafts, this year the game The Friendliest Skunk will be released, a fun rhythm based platformer starring, you guessed it, a skunk. As someone who loves skunks, I even had a pet skunk in the past, and having a skunk as a channel partner, she took this chance to open this year with an interview of the man behind the game! The stage is yours!

Thank You

