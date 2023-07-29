Trailer: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'
How about a trailer for a movie that comes out early next month this time?
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is seventh theatrical movie to star the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and either the fourth or fifth cinematic continuity, depending on whether you count 2007's TMNT as a continuation of the first three Ninja Turtle movies or not.
The movie does follow in the footsteps of animated movies like Into the Spider-Verse and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in that it uses hyper-stylized rather than photo-realistic animation. Visually, it's been pointed out that the look of the movie seems most inspired by the line of Playmates action figures rather than any previous incarnation of the series (whether in comics, television or movies). Appropriately, the movie did feature a special trailer designed to run in front of another iconic toyline's recent cinematic adaptation. Perhaps Mutant Mayhem and Barbie would have made an interesting double feature, but, alas, it seems Barbie is already spoken for.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears. Seth Rogen, who's name appears prominently in the trailers, is producing and writing for the movie, as well voicing the classic TMNT villain Bebop, his second time to voice a talking pig after Pumbaa in the 2019 Lion King remake.
For those not caught up on their TMNT lore, Flayrah has a large collection of reviews, retrospectives and more in its archives.
About the author2cross2affliction (Brendan Kachel) — read stories — contact (login required)
a red fox
New teeth. That's weird.
Comments
I remember when they used to be heroes, not teenage delinquents - well, they were that, too, but they didn't make such a big deal about it. I guess every generation has to cope with growing up in their own way.
On that note, seems like Donatello either has a really squeaky voice or else got a little hot in the test tube.
Won't point out that splitting Donatello's name as it is in the "Improv tryout Last Name" trailer would make his name Donna Tello. Which is far more funny for a teenager than that the "Nardo" bit Donnie was laughing at.
Post new comment