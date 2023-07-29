Trailer: 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

How about a trailer for a movie that comes out early next month this time?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is seventh theatrical movie to star the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and either the fourth or fifth cinematic continuity, depending on whether you count 2007's TMNT as a continuation of the first three Ninja Turtle movies or not.

The movie does follow in the footsteps of animated movies like Into the Spider-Verse and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in that it uses hyper-stylized rather than photo-realistic animation. Visually, it's been pointed out that the look of the movie seems most inspired by the line of Playmates action figures rather than any previous incarnation of the series (whether in comics, television or movies). Appropriately, the movie did feature a special trailer designed to run in front of another iconic toyline's recent cinematic adaptation. Perhaps Mutant Mayhem and Barbie would have made an interesting double feature, but, alas, it seems Barbie is already spoken for.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears. Seth Rogen, who's name appears prominently in the trailers, is producing and writing for the movie, as well voicing the classic TMNT villain Bebop, his second time to voice a talking pig after Pumbaa in the 2019 Lion King remake.

For those not caught up on their TMNT lore, Flayrah has a large collection of reviews, retrospectives and more in its archives.