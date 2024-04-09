Creative Commons license icon

'Foxes', 'Gnoll Tales', 'Wolf' and 'Raven' win 2023 Ursa Major Awards - plus 'Tamberlane', 'FurScience' and 'AI Cats'

Posted by (Laurence Parry) on Mon 8 Apr 2024 - 21:45
Ursa Major Awards Nominations and votes were cast, now the results are out!

Full category results in vote order for the 2023 Ursa Major Awards follow…

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Best Fursuit

Best Visual Art

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Ursa Major Awards banner by EosFoxx

Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Best Non-Fiction Work

Best General Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

Got ideas for next year's awards? The Recommended Anthropomorphics List for 2024 is likely open for submissions.

Comments

Tai-1 (visitor) — Mon 8 Apr 2024 - 20:38
#1
There doesn't seem to be any results for the Fursuit Category. Neither the website nor twitter gives a reason for this.

...Odd...

GreenReaper — Mon 8 Apr 2024 - 20:51
#2
My best guess is it was just missed off the end, not included in the after-presentation template or something like that. I got the list from the voting results. (I tweaked the listed order of the runners-up a few categories based on the listed scores, as some seemed to be using vote count).

But Raven's Twitter account also went missing so maybe there's something else up there. The UMAs didn't say anything, so... incidentally Forlorn Raven's own work includes Plaguetale - an Undertale / A Plague Tale AU Movie.

GreenReaper — Tue 9 Apr 2024 - 04:45
#3
Clear winners in most categories this year, except General Literary Work where Gnoll Tales pipped Lauren Ipsum to the post by six points (Freefall did the same by four for third place in Comic Strip - it wasn't Charles Brubaker's year). The Owl House was also reasonably close to Helluva Boss, and Vauk almost tied with Draco for third-place Fursuit (it actually got one more vote, but needed another first preference vote).

My own votes were pretty hit and miss, but hey, I'm hardly representative. At least I put in picks for Short Fiction, which once again attracted the least number of votes despite all entries being available to read for free.

