'Foxes', 'Gnoll Tales', 'Wolf' and 'Raven' win 2023 Ursa Major Awards - plus 'Tamberlane', 'FurScience' and 'AI Cats'
Nominations and votes were cast, now the results are out!
- Comic Strip: Foxes in Love, by Toivo Kaartinen.
- Graphic Story: Tamberlane, by Caytlin Vilbrandt and Ari Noble.
- Fursuit: Forlorn Raven, by Lemonbrat for Raven.
- Visual Art: The Record Store by Squiddy.
- Game: Laika: Aged Through Blood (Developer: Brainwash Gang - Publisher: Thunderful)
- Magazine: Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch O'Furr.
- Website: Fur Affinity
- Novel: Wolf of Withervale by Joaquín Baldwin
- Dramatic Short Work: Lackadaisy (Pilot) (Directed by Fable Siegel)
- Dramatic Series: Helluva Boss (Created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano)
- Motion Picture: Nimona (Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane)
- Non-Fiction Work: Furscience, by Dr. Courtney N. Plante. (IARP)
- General Literary Work: Gnoll Tales, by NightEyes DaySpring. (Dancing Jackal Books)
- Short Fiction: On the Difference Between AI Cats and Actual Cats: A Love Story, by Daniel Lowd and Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor)
Full category results in vote order for the 2023 Ursa Major Awards follow…
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
- Foxes in Love, by Toivo Kaartinen. (Twitter - Jan 1 to December 21)
- Carry On, by Kathy Garrison. (Hirezfox - January 2 to December 29)
- Freefall, by Mark Stanley. (Purrsia - January 2 to December 29)
- Lauren Ipsum, by Charles Brubaker. (Internet - January 2 to December 30)
- The Whiteboard, by Doc Nickel. (Internet - January 2 to December 25)
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
- Tamberlane, by Caytlin Vilbrandt and Ari Noble. (Internet - January 11 to December 27)
- TwoKinds, by Thomas Fischbach. (Keenspot - January 3 to December 25)
- Slightly Damned, by Chu. (Internet - page #1081 to #1111)
- Silverwing: The Graphic Novel, written by Kenneth Oppel, illustrated by Christopher Steininger. (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers - September 19)
- Would Have Bit You, by Inanimorphs. (Tumblr - January to July, (also hard copy Issue 1))
Best Fursuit
- Forlorn Raven - Maker: Lemonbrat. Owner: Forlorn Raven. (Twitter - February 3)
- Pig in Dress - Maker/Owner/Wearer: Suolaxierr. (Twitter - July 15)
- Draco - Maker: The Beastcub. Owner: Draco Deflagro. (Twitter - July 15)
- Vauk - Maker: Kkes and Vauk. Owner: Vauk. (Twitter - August 7)
- Sandey - Maker/Owner/Wearer: Misplaced_Spigot. (Vancoufur 2023)
Best Visual Art
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.
- The Record Store by Squiddy (Twitter - February 10)
- Our Furry City - Anthrocon 2023 by ARVEN92 (DeviantArt - June 1)
- Market Haul by Squiddy (Twitter - February 22)
- Pines by Glopossum (Fur Affinity - January 6)
- Winterrock Oasis by Bubblewolf (Fur Affinity - February 20)
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
- Laika: Aged Through Blood (Developer: Brainwash Gang - Publisher: Thunderful Publishing - October 19)
- Super Mario Bros Wonder (Developer: Nintendo EPD - Publisher: Nintendo - October 20)
- Friends vs Friends (Developer: Brainwash Gang - Publisher: Raw Fury - May 30)
- Pseudoregalia (Developer/Publisher: rittzler - July 28)
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
- Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch O'Furr. (Internet - February to December)
- Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious and dronon. (Internet - January 1 to December 31)
- InFurNation, edited by Rod O'Riley. (Internet - January 1 to December 31)
- Dhole Moments, edited by Soatok. (Internet - January 6 to December)
- Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd (Internet; Issue 17 to 19)
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
- Fur Affinity - furry art and stories.
- e621 - art archive.
- WikiFur - furry wiki.
- Wolfery - roleplay/MUCK.
- Kemono Café - furry webcomic hosting.
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
- Wolf of Withervale by Joaquín Baldwin (Paperbear - October 8th)
- Rafts (ebook), by Utunu. (Makapu Village - March 15)
- Otters In Space 4: First Moustronaut, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - December 1)
- Family Matters, by Mitch Marmel, Walter D. Reimer, and E.O. Costello. (Fur Affinity - December 8)
- You're Cordially Invited to Crossroads Station, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - July)
Best Dramatic Short Work
One-shots, advertisements or short videos.
- Lackadaisy (Pilot) (Directed by Fable Siegel - March 29)
- Tamberlane (Directed by Ashley Nichols and Caytlin Vilbrandt - May 15)
- A Fox in Space - Episode Two - Fixing a Hole (Directed by Matthew Gafford [Fredryk Phox] - March 25)
- Once Upon a Studio (Directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy - October 15)
- The Meeps - Love Louder (Official music video. Created in partnership with XIX Entertainment and T&B Media Global.)
Best Dramatic Series
TV or YouTube series videos.
- Helluva Boss (Created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano - Season 2 Episode 3 to Midseason Special)
- The Owl House - "For the Future" & "Watching and Dreaming" (created by Dana Terrace)
- Bluey (Created by Joe Brumm - Season 3)
- Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Developed by Adam Muto - August 31 to September 28)
- Sonic Prime (Created by Man of Action - Season 2)
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
- Nimona (Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane - June 30)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Directed by James Gunn - May 5) - Flayrah review
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears - August 2) - Flayrah review
- Leo (Directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel and David Wachtenheim - November 21)
- Migration (Directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy - December 22) - Flayrah review
Best Non-Fiction Work
- Furscience, by Dr. Courtney N. Plante. (International Anthropomorphic Research Project - research on furry fandom - December)
- Furry Planet, by Joe Strike. (Apollo Publishers - history - August 29)
- A Guide to Drawing Manga Fantasy Furries: and Other Anthropomorphic Creatures, by Ryo Sumiyoshi. (Tuttle Publishing - Art guidebook - April 25)
- On Furries and the Media, by Soatok. (Dhole Moments - blog - June 6)
- TFTuesday Podcast - A Measured Response: Saberspark's TF Video Essay, by Zilepo and K-Libra. (YouTube - video - August 30)
Best General Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
- Gnoll Tales, by NightEyes DaySpring. (Dancing Jackal Books - short story collection - June)
- Lauren Ipsum, by Charles Brubaker. (Smallbug Press - comic strip collection - February 2)
- Zooscape, Volume 1, edited by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - anthology - September)
- Some Words Burn Brightly: An Illuminated Collection of Poetry, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - poetry collection - November)
- Commander Annie and Others Adventures, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - short story collection - November)
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.
- On the Difference Between AI Cats and Actual Cats: A Love Story, by Daniel Lowd and Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor - February)
- Rhapsody of Stolen Feathers, by Frank Alvarez. (Androids and Dragons, October)
- How Pepper Learned Magic, by Renee Carter Hall (Poetigress). (Zooscape - August)
- Of Heart and Stone, by Solomon Harries. (the Voice of Dog - Dec 4)
- Aged Plant Fibers and Ink, by James L. Steele. (Zooscape - April)
Got ideas for next year's awards? The Recommended Anthropomorphics List for 2024 is likely open for submissions.
Comments
There doesn't seem to be any results for the Fursuit Category. Neither the website nor twitter gives a reason for this.
...Odd...
My best guess is it was just missed off the end, not included in the after-presentation template or something like that. I got the list from the voting results. (I tweaked the listed order of the runners-up a few categories based on the listed scores, as some seemed to be using vote count).
But Raven's Twitter account also went missing so maybe there's something else up there. The UMAs didn't say anything, so... incidentally Forlorn Raven's own work includes Plaguetale - an Undertale / A Plague Tale AU Movie.
Clear winners in most categories this year, except General Literary Work where Gnoll Tales pipped Lauren Ipsum to the post by six points (Freefall did the same by four for third place in Comic Strip - it wasn't Charles Brubaker's year). The Owl House was also reasonably close to Helluva Boss, and Vauk almost tied with Draco for third-place Fursuit (it actually got one more vote, but needed another first preference vote).
My own votes were pretty hit and miss, but hey, I'm hardly representative. At least I put in picks for Short Fiction, which once again attracted the least number of votes despite all entries being available to read for free.
