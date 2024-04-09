'Foxes', 'Gnoll Tales', 'Wolf' and 'Raven' win 2023 Ursa Major Awards - plus 'Tamberlane', 'FurScience' and 'AI Cats'

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Nominations and votes were cast, now the results are out!

Full category results in vote order for the 2023 Ursa Major Awards follow…

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Best Fursuit

Best Visual Art

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Best Non-Fiction Work

Best General Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

Got ideas for next year's awards? The Recommended Anthropomorphics List for 2024 is likely open for submissions.