Creative Commons license icon

Music cut from 2023 Ursa Major Awards after 'squabbling'

Posted by (Laurence Parry) on Wed 13 Mar 2024 - 18:54
No votes yet

Ursa Major Awards banner by EosFoxx Voting opened March 1 for the 2023 Ursa Major Awards - but the event intended to identify and celebrate the best works featuring non-human beings given human attributes has been marred by drama, well before the close of voting on its popularly-selected nominees on March 24.

Initially, there were fifteen award categories, but the Music category was removed five days after nominees were announced:

The organization posted an additional explanation on its front page:

It's important to remember that the Ursa Major Awards (like so many other awards) are designed to celebrate and recognize great works, not to judge the character or personality of creators. Unfortunately, the personal squabbling, attacks, and counter-attacks have reached a fever pitch in the Best Music Category this year. The staff of the ALAA have made the unfortunate observation that the category has been compromised, and so we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Best Music category for works from last year (2023). We fully intend to attempt the award in that category again next year (for works from 2024), hopefully with some better controls in place. We apologize to all the music creators out there, and we thank all of our nominators and voters for their patience.

The formerly-nominated works within the cancelled category were:

Klace, who cut business ties with Cassidy Civet after comments made during a dispute over the definition of furry music, also requested removal of his Best Game nominee Komorebi (which contained some songs from Triple Threat which Cassidy had written).

2023 Ursa Major Award nominees

Open for voting through March 24.

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

Best General Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Best Non-Fiction Work

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Best Visual Art

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit

Tags:

Comments

Sonious — Wed 13 Mar 2024 - 18:28
#1
Your rating: None

They also removed the Music section from the recommended list for the year as well.

After Soatok highlighted the a particular rallying civet tweet appeared to have bots liking it, I was wondering if there was another reason other than the flare up that the section was removed. As noted in a prior article the system is pretty susceptible to social engineering for a highly motivated individual; who always tend to say the line "I care about the award more than [the ALAA] do". Yeah, that's not necessarily a good thing, especially if a person (or their fan[s]) cares about an award so much they'll take advantage of a system.

We're seeing more and more, both inside the fandom and in general, that democracy only works when the populous itself is honorable and honors the intent of the systems instead of gamifying it for their own ends.

Chivalry truly is dead.

2cross2affliction — Wed 13 Mar 2024 - 20:32
#2
Your rating: None

I guess my worries about The Boy and the Heron not making the recommended list were at least somewhat justified, though looking at the nominees, eh, I can see all of them being legitimately more popular (even I would've placed my number one vote elsewhere). Of course, I find this amusing because furries like to bend over backwards claiming some of Miyazaki's way less furry stuff is (Spirited Away was nominated, and though it's obviously a great movie, I don't think I would have reviewed it for Flayrah ... which was kind of Wild West at the time, but boy I'm drifting). Miyazaki didn't bother to show up for his Oscar for the movie, so I really doubt he's upset at missing the Ursa Major.

Also, looks like we decided A Fox in Space wasn't a movie (it wasn't, but Green Reaper did eventually make some good points about its possible category fraud).

I feel sorry for Patricia Taxxon here, who seems to have been innocent, and to a lesser extent the Lowds, who's rescinding of an honor wasn't even Mary's fault this time.

2cross2affliction — Wed 13 Mar 2024 - 20:36
#3
Your rating: None

Oh, and Helluva Boss apparently just won something called a Queerty, so good for them!

Sonious — Wed 13 Mar 2024 - 20:42
#4
Your rating: None

Also it's important to note that the comments that were made was that Cassidy had invoked the recently passed Mark Merlino to try and defend her more restrictive definition of furry music. People in general did not react positively to such an act, including those who knew him intimately. This also soured Klace's relation to her. In response Cassidy decided to invoke Klace's race (incorrectly, but still) to disparage his position.

It was quite and ugly feud, and it caused headaches for Vancouver (who eventually Klace and them came to terms). I had published a video on my channel on the affair prior to the publication of this article.

2cross2affliction — Thu 14 Mar 2024 - 00:17
#5
Your rating: None

Honestly, I'm still like, "Okay, that's the one that got her canceled? Like, have you met her?"

We're still Internet friends, I don't give a shit, but she can be a little pill sometimes.

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

GreenReaper (Laurence Parry)read storiescontact (login required)

a developer, editor and Kai Norn from London, United Kingdom, interested in wikis and computers

Small fuzzy creature who likes cheese & carrots. Founder of WikiFur, lead admin of Inkbunny, and Editor-in-Chief of Flayrah.