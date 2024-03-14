Music cut from 2023 Ursa Major Awards after 'squabbling'
Voting opened March 1 for the 2023 Ursa Major Awards - but the event intended to identify and celebrate the best works featuring non-human beings given human attributes has been marred by drama, well before the close of voting on its popularly-selected nominees on March 24.
Initially, there were fifteen award categories, but the Music category was removed five days after nominees were announced:
Because the Music category has been irreparably compromised due to relentless infighting and refusal to allow impartial and unbiased management of the nominations and voting, the category has been removed from contention this year.
The organization posted an additional explanation on its front page:
It's important to remember that the Ursa Major Awards (like so many other awards) are designed to celebrate and recognize great works, not to judge the character or personality of creators. Unfortunately, the personal squabbling, attacks, and counter-attacks have reached a fever pitch in the Best Music Category this year. The staff of the ALAA have made the unfortunate observation that the category has been compromised, and so we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Best Music category for works from last year (2023). We fully intend to attempt the award in that category again next year (for works from 2024), hopefully with some better controls in place. We apologize to all the music creators out there, and we thank all of our nominators and voters for their patience.
The formerly-nominated works within the cancelled category were:
- Album Cruel Oasis, by Cassidy Civet
- Single Hullabaloo, by Cassidy Civet
- Album TECHDOG 1-7, by Patricia Taxxon
- Album Triple Threat, by Klace
- Single Vestigial, by Daniel Lowd and Mary E. Lowd
Klace, who cut business ties with Cassidy Civet after comments made during a dispute over the definition of furry music, also requested removal of his Best Game nominee Komorebi (which contained some songs from Triple Threat which Cassidy had written).
2023 Ursa Major Award nominees
Open for voting through March 24.
Best Motion Picture
Live-action or animated feature-length movies.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Directed by James Gunn - May 5) - Flayrah review
- Leo (Directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel and David Wachtenheim - November 21)
- Migration (Directed by Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy - December 22) - Flayrah review
- Nimona (Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane - June 30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Directed by Jeff Rowe and Kyler Spears - August 2) - Flayrah review
Best Dramatic Short Work
One-shots, advertisements or short videos.
- A Fox in Space - Episode Two - Fixing a Hole (Directed by Matthew Gafford [Fredryk Phox] - March 25)
- Lackadaisy (Pilot) (Directed by Fable Siegel - March 29)
- Once Upon a Studio (Directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy - October 15)
- Tamberlane (Directed by Ashley Nichols and Caytlin Vilbrandt - May 15)
- The Meeps - Love Louder (Official music video. Created in partnership with XIX Entertainment and T&B Media Global.)
Best Dramatic Series
TV or YouTube series videos.
- Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (Developed by Adam Muto - August 31 to September 28)
- Bluey (Created by Joe Brumm - Season 3)
- Helluva Boss (Created by Vivienne "VivziePop" Medrano - Season 2 Episode 3 to Midseason Special)
- Sonic Prime (Created by Man of Action - Season 2)
- The Owl House - "For the Future" & "Watching and Dreaming" (created by Dana Terrace)
Best Novel
Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.
- Family Matters, by Mitch Marmel, Walter D. Reimer, and E.O. Costello. (Fur Affinity - December 8)
- Otters In Space 4: First Moustronaut, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - December 1)
- Rafts (ebook), by Utunu. (Makapu Village - March 15)
- Wolf of Withervale by Joaquín Baldwin (Paperbear - October 8th)
- You're Cordially Invited to Crossroads Station, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - July)
Best Short Fiction
Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.
- Aged Plant Fibers and Ink, by James L. Steele. (Zooscape - April)
- How Pepper Learned Magic, by Renee Carter Hall (Poetigress). (Zooscape - August)
- Of Heart and Stone, by Solomon Harries. (the Voice of Dog - Dec 4)
- On the Difference Between AI Cats and Actual Cats: A Love Story, by Daniel Lowd and Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor - February)
- Rhapsody of Stolen Feathers, by Frank Alvarez. (Androids and Dragons, October)
Best General Literary Work
Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.
- Commander Annie and Others Adventures, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - short story collection - November,)
- Gnoll Tales, by NightEyes DaySpring. (Dancing Jackal Books - short story collection - June)
- Lauren Ipsum, by Charles Brubaker. (Smallbug Press - comic strip collection - February 2)
- Some Words Burn Brightly: An Illuminated Collection of Poetry, by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - poetry collection - November)
- Zooscape, Volume 1, edited by Mary E. Lowd. (Deep Sky Anchor Press - anthology - September)
Best Non-Fiction Work
- A Guide to Drawing Manga Fantasy Furries: and Other Anthropomorphic Creatures, by Ryo Sumiyoshi. (Tuttle Publishing - Art guidebook - April 25)
- Furry Planet, by Joe Strike. (Apollo Publishers - history - August 29)
- Furscience, by Dr. Courtney N. Plante. (International Anthropomorphic Research Project - research on furry fandom - December)
- On Furries and the Media, by Soatok. (Dhole Moments - blog - June 6)
- TFTuesday Podcast - A Measured Response: Saberspark's TF Video Essay, by Zilepo and K-Libra. (YouTube - video - August 30)
Best Graphic Story
Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.
- Silverwing: The Graphic Novel, written by Kenneth Oppel, illustrated by Christopher Steininger. (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers - September 19)
- Slightly Damned, by Chu. (Internet - page #1081 to #1111)
- Tamberlane, by Caytlin Vilbrandt and Ari Noble. (Internet - January 11 to December 27)
- TwoKinds, by Thomas Fischbach. (Keenspot - January 3 to December 25)
- Would Have Bit You, by Inanimorphs. (Tumblr - January to July, (also hard copy Issue 1))
Best Comic Strip
Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.
- Carry On, by Kathy Garrison. (Hirezfox - January 2 to December 29)
- Foxes in Love, by Toivo Kaartinen. (Twitter - Jan 1 to December 21)
- Freefall, by Mark Stanley. (Purrsia - January 2 to December 29)
- Lauren Ipsum, by Charles Brubaker. (Internet - January 2 to December 30)
- The Whiteboard, by Doc Nickel. (Internet - January 2 to December 25)
Best Magazine
Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.
- Dhole Moments, edited by Soatok. (Internet - January 6 to December)
- Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch O'Furr. (Internet - February to December)
- Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious and dronon. (Internet - January 1 to December 31)
- InFurNation, edited by Rod O'Riley. (Internet - January 1 to December 31)
- Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd (Internet; Issue 17 to 19)
Best Visual Art
Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.
- Market Haul by Squiddy (Twitter - February 22)
- Our Furry City - Anthrocon 2023 by ARVEN92 (DeviantArt - June 1)
- Pines by Glopossum (Fur Affinity - January 6)
- The Record Store by Squiddy (Twitter - February 10)
- Winterrock Oasis by Bubblewolf (Fur Affinity - February 20)
Best Game
Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.
- Friends vs Friends (Developer: Brainwash Gang - Publisher: Raw Fury - May 30)
- Laika: Aged Through Blood (Developer: Brainwash Gang - Publisher: Thunderful Publishing - October 19)
- Pseudoregalia (Developer/Publisher: rittzler - July 28)
- Super Mario Bros Wonder (Developer: Nintendo EPD - Publisher: Nintendo - October 20)
Best Website
Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.
- e621 - art archive.
- Fur Affinity, Furry art and stories.
- Kemono Café, Furry webcomic hosting.
- WikiFur, Furry wiki.
- Wolfery - roleplay/MUCK.
Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit
- Draco - Maker: The Beastcub. Owner: Draco Deflagro. (Twitter - July 15)
- Forlorn Raven - Maker: Lemonbrat. Owner: Forlorn Raven. (Twitter - February 3)
- Pig in Dress - Maker/Owner/Wearer: Suolaxierr. (Twitter - July 15)
- Sandey - Maker/Owner/Wearer: Misplaced_Spigot. (Vancoufur 2023)
- Vauk - Maker: Kkes and Vauk. Owner: Vauk. (Twitter - August 7)
Comments
They also removed the Music section from the recommended list for the year as well.
After Soatok highlighted the a particular rallying civet tweet appeared to have bots liking it, I was wondering if there was another reason other than the flare up that the section was removed. As noted in a prior article the system is pretty susceptible to social engineering for a highly motivated individual; who always tend to say the line "I care about the award more than [the ALAA] do". Yeah, that's not necessarily a good thing, especially if a person (or their fan[s]) cares about an award so much they'll take advantage of a system.
We're seeing more and more, both inside the fandom and in general, that democracy only works when the populous itself is honorable and honors the intent of the systems instead of gamifying it for their own ends.
Chivalry truly is dead.
I guess my worries about The Boy and the Heron not making the recommended list were at least somewhat justified, though looking at the nominees, eh, I can see all of them being legitimately more popular (even I would've placed my number one vote elsewhere). Of course, I find this amusing because furries like to bend over backwards claiming some of Miyazaki's way less furry stuff is (Spirited Away was nominated, and though it's obviously a great movie, I don't think I would have reviewed it for Flayrah ... which was kind of Wild West at the time, but boy I'm drifting). Miyazaki didn't bother to show up for his Oscar for the movie, so I really doubt he's upset at missing the Ursa Major.
Also, looks like we decided A Fox in Space wasn't a movie (it wasn't, but Green Reaper did eventually make some good points about its possible category fraud).
I feel sorry for Patricia Taxxon here, who seems to have been innocent, and to a lesser extent the Lowds, who's rescinding of an honor wasn't even Mary's fault this time.
Oh, and Helluva Boss apparently just won something called a Queerty, so good for them!
Also it's important to note that the comments that were made was that Cassidy had invoked the recently passed Mark Merlino to try and defend her more restrictive definition of furry music. People in general did not react positively to such an act, including those who knew him intimately. This also soured Klace's relation to her. In response Cassidy decided to invoke Klace's race (incorrectly, but still) to disparage his position.
It was quite and ugly feud, and it caused headaches for Vancouver (who eventually Klace and them came to terms). I had published a video on my channel on the affair prior to the publication of this article.
Honestly, I'm still like, "Okay, that's the one that got her canceled? Like, have you met her?"
We're still Internet friends, I don't give a shit, but she can be a little pill sometimes.
