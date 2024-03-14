Music cut from 2023 Ursa Major Awards after 'squabbling'

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Voting opened March 1 for the 2023 Ursa Major Awards - but the event intended to identify and celebrate the best works featuring non-human beings given human attributes has been marred by drama, well before the close of voting on its popularly-selected nominees on March 24.

Initially, there were fifteen award categories, but the Music category was removed five days after nominees were announced:

Because the Music category has been irreparably compromised due to relentless infighting and refusal to allow impartial and unbiased management of the nominations and voting, the category has been removed from contention this year. — Ursa Major Awards🐻💫 (@UrsaMajorAwards) March 6, 2024

The organization posted an additional explanation on its front page:

It's important to remember that the Ursa Major Awards (like so many other awards) are designed to celebrate and recognize great works, not to judge the character or personality of creators. Unfortunately, the personal squabbling, attacks, and counter-attacks have reached a fever pitch in the Best Music Category this year. The staff of the ALAA have made the unfortunate observation that the category has been compromised, and so we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Best Music category for works from last year (2023). We fully intend to attempt the award in that category again next year (for works from 2024), hopefully with some better controls in place. We apologize to all the music creators out there, and we thank all of our nominators and voters for their patience.

The formerly-nominated works within the cancelled category were:

Klace, who cut business ties with Cassidy Civet after comments made during a dispute over the definition of furry music, also requested removal of his Best Game nominee Komorebi (which contained some songs from Triple Threat which Cassidy had written).

2023 Ursa Major Award nominees

Open for voting through March 24.

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies.

Best Dramatic Short Work

One-shots, advertisements or short videos.

Best Dramatic Series

TV or YouTube series videos.

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

Best General Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

Best Non-Fiction Work

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

Best Visual Art

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit