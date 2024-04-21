Utah kids find clever way to skip school: protesting furries

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

What started as a cafeteria food fling in Payson, Utah became yet another fracas over the allegations of ‘furry behavior’ in schools. This ultimately led to online rumors and frustrations about alleged attacks committed by the ‘furries’ on students. Bolstered by frustrations on social media, a handful of students and their parents performed a walk out of their school on April 17.

An older furry by the name of Stroodle was interviewed by ABC4 [EU/UK folk: try this], and said that expression is important, but sometimes studies should come first.

It’s crazy that it’s escalated to this point that these kids are being so distracting to their peers that their peers want to stage a walkout [...] So to have the next generation muddy our name and not represent us very well, it’s kind of disappointing. Continue doing things you like, continue dressing up, continue making art. But maybe let’s keep it out of school hours?

If you continue to read primary sources and local coverage of the event, however, it’s not as simple as the narrative that these alleged furries were being purposely disruptive or a bad example, as Stroodle believed in the heat of the interview. Instead, it would appear that this was an incident that was far more nuanced than social media would have you believe.

Animal ears and a food fight fracas

The statement from the school was that during school hours, students who were wearing animal ears on a headband had food thrown at them. This incident led the Utah School Board to feel compelled to send letters out to the families of the district.

According to KSL, those who wore the animal ear bandanas were reminded about the school’s dress code about wearing articles of clothing that could be deemed as disruptive. Given the disruption that it had caused, the students in question agreed to discontinue wearing them, according to school spokesperson Seth Sorensen.

In addition to addressing the dress code, the letters going out to the parents also contained flowery language about acceptance of other people, in response to the food throwing. Unfortunately, such language triggered a response by those in this country that are enraged by such tolerance-wishing and de-escalating language. Those individuals took this as the school defending the alleged furries in their entirety without consequence. This malicious interpretation of the verbiage would lead the perpetually online to start to try and paint these furries as aggressors, being defended by a corrupt school, and that the other students were the in fact, the victims.

Rumors of biting are toothless

According to multiple sources and the school administration, the actions of the alleged furries never escalated into violent and zoomorphic acts described online. Even the New York Post, a newspaper that often pushes sensationalist headlines and photos to sell its papers notes that the scratching, biting, and pouncing rumors were made up by online political operative pundits.

Controversial page 'Libs of TikTok' further blasted the false message [sic], claiming that the furries were “terrorizing” their peers: “Students claim that the furries bite them, bark at them, and pounce on them without repercussion,” the account wrote on X. But the school district said none of the bizarre accusations are true — rather, they’re rumors that snowballed on the Internet as they got further away from the actual source and took off with right-wing personalities. “Those rumors are completely unfounded and actually never occurred in the schools,” Sorenson said, noting that the students are under constant adult supervision and are being monitored by security cameras throughout the building.

Never let a good crisis not go to wasting time

Once that rumor was out, though, it was used by some students to cleverly get out of class by protesting an incident that never occurred. Better yet, it let the furries take the fall for being class disruptors by the masses on social media, while the students who wanted to play hooky used the chaos to excuse themselves from studies.

About 70 showed up, and shouted slogans such as “free the people, not the animals”. An ironic statement, since furries are people who are interested in animal characters, and not actually animals. But perhaps more importantly, the school keeps both furry and non-furry kids caged up so their parents can go to their own cages and be productive members of society. So why only fight for freedom for some humans, and not others? I guess, like a farm of animals, some humans are more equal than others. Sadly that reference will be lost on these protestors, because they skipped class.

The school’s public information officer said in the ABC4 report that the protestors never really indicated what exactly they wished to have changed.