Furry YouTuber appears to violate David Guetta copyright while publishing false copyright claim troll videos

There is an old saying that those who live in a house of glass should not throw stones. This can be seen as true for one furry who has been making a wave in the furry YouTube community for all the wrong reasons. In a video she posted, she shows herself filing copyright takedown requests of furry videos frivolously.

Copyfraud is the false claim of ownership over a work, it is something that the claim site on YouTube warns against doing due to the legal issues that can come with falsely claiming the work of someone as your own. In the mostly automated digital world it has become a common action to utilize false strikes to attack content creators.

But the greater irony was that in this video of the self-admitting copy-fraudster flagging these videos is that there is a grating and sped up music of some description in the background. A closer listen to the first song of the video at the eleven second mark, and slowing it down to half speed and lowering the pitch a bit, reveals it to be a copyrighted song: David Guetta - Turn Me On ft. Nicki Minaj

Still awaiting action

Before you take action though, know that it is only the song’s authors or those that represent them that can file a copyright claim. This is despite it being a pretty distinct violation of a copyright. It must be noted that there are two other songs in the video as well, but I can’t identify those ones: starting at 2:06 and 4:06. They both sound like pop songs, but cannot place them. So there is likely three copyright violations in the same video that shows the creator flagging copyright falsely.

It has been over a week since the false copyright claim video has been brought to the attention of the TeamYouTube account by BetaEtaDelota on Twitter. Their response indicates that they are investigating the counterclaims of creators that submit an appeal to these copyfraud attacks.

we look into misuse of our copyright tools/web-forms & take action, up to terminating the accounts of abusive users to resolve the strike, you can submit a counter notification or retraction, then we can investigate

Unfortunately another furry YouTuber who requested help reviewing and wishing to take legal action against the false claims, SimpleNicks, indicated that the response ended up turning hostile toward herself instead of providing the necessary information.

So will this rouge channel get taken down? Will it continue to harass furry content creators on YouTube? Will David Guetta or those that represent him file their own claim against the violation of his own copyright against the one who is used to handing them out? Only time will tell.