Shoe ad drops - gets furries to "converse" about marketing and fandom

In Brazil in March 2019, a furry bowling event had gathered under the name Fuboliche. In attendance was Crash Azarel, a popular fursuit performer who had been guest of honor at Brasil FurFest the previous year. At the bowling event there was also another group in attendance to take photos of the fursuiters, to show them wearing sneakers for an advertising campaign for Converse (a brand bought by Nike in 2003). These adverts have been recently released on their Argentinian and Australian sites. Crash shared the news of the marketing launch on his Twitter feed.

WELL CONVERSE-ALLSTARS's FURRY COMERCIAL IS OUT.

— Crash Azarel (@Crash_Azarel) July 13, 2019

Afterwards, some furs began to be critical of the collaboration, concerned about using one's fursona for the profit of another, and fears of corporate culture and marketing infiltrating the fandom. True to its brand name, the shoe being worn by the furs of Brazil were starting a conversation on outside marketing within the fandom.

Of Ethics, Exploitation, and Expression

This is not the fandom's first rodeo with outside pandering. Some examples of products are Maskimals or kigurumis, among other more directly relevant products.

When it comes to shoes, however, Converse may not be a good fit for the fandom when it comes to being an ethical company, some furs have pointed out. The Good Shopping Guide, a site that rates the ethics of businesses, has Converse and its owner Nike in the bottom of the shoes category. Of particular note are their treatment of humans and animals among other dubious behaviors.

With a history of these exploitative business practices, Converse is trying to catch up with their competition as far as morals go. This could paint the furs that participated in the campaign in a corner of condoning those types of behaviors. Those in the furry fandom at large may feel that they too now have to answer for the things Nike or Converse have done, despite neither those involved in the ad or the fandom at large being the organization's CEO.

Fortunately while furs may think along those lines, the general public would probably not be disillusioned that a furry working with Converse on an advert means a condoning of the company's past behaviors. That's even if the regular Joe even notice such an advert at all, or are even aware of these past grievances toward the company. Instead the general public would probably have an understanding that it's just an advertisement. Just as MonsteRoo as a character did not represent Monster Energy drinks, furries aren't selling kicks just because they wore them for an ad.

As a community founded on the internet, representation is typically done on the individual level. There is still a great sense of unease around any one person going forth to outside groups in order to discuss the hobby, or to be paid to be involved in an extra-fandom project like this. There is a fear of the risk to the spirit of identity within the fandom being conquered by corporate desire to expand and exploit our demographic. But even in the case of individualist expression, this debate is not quite so clear cut. In response to those that have pushed for the shaming of Crash and the Brazilians furs for their involvement with Converse, other furs have countered that it is actually those very people who are trying to dictate who the individual should or should not talk or do business with that is stifling their expression.

Some have brought up the concept that behaving in a more fetishist manner would cause regret by the corporation trying to bed the fandom as a defense mechanism. I'm not sure if that would work, since Converse was probably already aware of these aspects of the fandom before signing on. What they may regret though is furs actually talking about them as a company as a result of them walking in our door. Like when they brought in Micheal Vick to do advertising for them after he served a prison sentence for dog fighting and other such abuses to animals. But who would remember a thing like that? Well, probably a group of people who have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for animal welfare.

The Advertiser, or the Advertisee?

But this interaction is not all bad news. While many furs have criticized the sharing of the fandom's image and likeness with Converse to sell sneakers, what is failed to be noted by those critics is that the advertising in this case works both ways. There may be furries in Brazil that are unaware of the bowling gathering and may be introduced by this advert.

This is a phenomenon that is called co-creative marketing. Where two groups have a mutual desire to sell a product to their consumers and can utilize each other's resources in order to reach a wider audience. In this case, Converse wants to advertise some sneakers to furries and in exchange they share the story of the growing furry scene in Brazil and their love of bowling. This, in turn, may bring in more bowlers and attendees to the Brazilian furry spaces without them having to pay for their own advertising.

In fact, the Brazilian furries got paid to advertise their own event.

Read the Converse advert for yourself below. One will notice that it reads much more like an ad for the furry's bowling meet than marketing for the sneakers being worn in the photos.

Don't be Afraid of the Reactions

We are Fuboliche! A bowling crew of "furries". We started fur bowling in 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The internet brought us together, but the word quickly spread and we were gathering people who wanted to join in from all over. Our crew has been growing every year. Right now we have something like 250 "furries" from all over Brazil coming together to hang out and do some fur bowling! -https://www.converse.com.au/all-star

An untapped market of the media's own creation

So, for Converse, why market this way instead of using traditional marketing?

An article from Medium, “How Co-creation is fueling the future of marketing”, discusses how with a new generation of tech-savvy individuals avoiding the type of direct marketing faced by prior generations though ad-free subscription services and pop-up blockers, marketing companies are finding it best to use their platform to cross-promote with content creators and hobbyists instead.

In other words, as time goes, on furs should be aware that campaigns such as the one for these sneakers may not be the last. Marketers are learning what makes the new generation tick, and it's not through catchy slogans and jingles, but through a more traditional means of story sharing using their product's sites as the platform to share those stories.

And in a world where news outlets favor sharing low-hanging controversies and conflict, and thus giving less coverage to the triumphs of common people, advertisers may find that promoting their local communities through though sharing their stories in these ads could prove quite successful as a marketing tactic.

Am I buying Converse sneakers? No. As a kangaroo fur my sole has already been sold on which extraneous sports footwear I would adorn if I decided to indulge. But to Converse's credit, I am writing about the Brazilian furry community, whose successes are well worth documenting. They have a bowling meet that is larger than some of the fandom's earliest conventions! It should not have taken a controversy over a shoe ad for me to discuss them. And I certainly apologize that a shoe company, with a sports demographic of all things, shared their story before Flayrah did.

In the future, should we wish for marketers not to buy and then sell our stories back to us, perhaps it will require those who write the stories of the fandom to be a bit more vigilant and for us to get better at organically promoting ourselves. Otherwise we may find ourselves more dependent on these style of cohabited advertisements. Should the media (of which I am included) fail in this, the role of advertisers and news reporters shall eventually be, in a word, conversed.

(Also see the Dogpatch Press articles, 'How furries resist a commercialized fandom'.)