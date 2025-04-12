Nominations for the 2024 Cóyotl Awards announced
Posted by dronon on Sat 12 Apr 2025 - 10:26
If you're a member of the Furry Writers' Guild, voting is open until May 3rd for the 2024 Cóyotl Awards!
(Assume the links below may be NSFW in general; many include mature content and/or LGBTQ+ themes.)
Best Novel:
- The Eternal Party - H. "Dark End" Townsend
- Far Flung - Utunu
- Chain Unbroken - Rick Griffin
- Induction - Syntax Takes
- Masks of the Miscam - Joaquin Baldwin
Best Novella:
- The Professor's Candy - Alex Constance
- You Look Lost, Pup - Rob MacWolf
- Squeak Thief - Kyell Gold
- Lost Stars: Lonely Revolution - Llew
- Mutant Alley: Ares - Rex T. Loveshaft
Best Short Story:
- Doomsday - Televassi (The Heavens Within Our Grasp)
- A Different kind of Make-Believe: Part 1 - Renee Carter Hall (Voice of Dog)
- Houses of Stone - Utunu (The Heavens Within Our Grasp)
- The Abbey of Saint Vera - Casimir Laski (The Heavens Within Our Grasp)
- The Application of Lycanthropy as a Novel Treatment for Gender Dysphoria - Chase Anderson (Voice of Dog)
Best Anthology:
- Work 'Fur' Hire: Tips, Stories & Activities to Get Your Paw in the Door - Steven Hirsch
- The Heavens Within Our Grasp - Furry Historical Fiction Society
Comments
Post new comment