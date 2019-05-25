Creative Commons license icon

2018 Cóyotl Awards winners announced

Posted by on Fri 24 May 2019 - 22:31
The Coyotl Awards logo.The Cóyotl Awards are awarded annually by the Furry Writers' Guild to recognize excellence in anthropomorphic literature. The winners and nominees for 2018, who were announced on May 24 at Furlandia 2019 in Portland, Oregon, are...

Best Novel



 

Best Novella



 

Best Short Story



 


Best Anthology



 

Congratulations to all the winners! The month of May seems to be furry award season. Coming up very soon, the Ursa Majors!

Disclosure: I am a member of the Furry Writers' Guild; I did not participate in the vote.

