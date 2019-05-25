2018 Cóyotl Awards winners announced
Posted by dronon on Fri 24 May 2019 - 22:31
The Cóyotl Awards are awarded annually by the Furry Writers' Guild to recognize excellence in anthropomorphic literature. The winners and nominees for 2018, who were announced on May 24 at Furlandia 2019 in Portland, Oregon, are...
Best Novel
- Winner: The Moons of Barsk – by Lawrence M. Schoen (Tor Books)
- The Demon and the Fox – by Tim Susman (Argyll Productions)
- Silence of the Dragon – by Madison Keller (Rainbow Dog Books)
- Small World – by Gre7g Luterman (Thurston Howl Publications)
- Space Unicorn Blues – by T.J. Berry (Angry Robot)
- Ty Game – by Kyell Gold (24 Carat Words)
Best Novella
- Winner: Queen of Arts – by Frances Pauli
- Voyage of the Dogs – by Greg van Eekhout (HarperCollins)
Best Short Story
- Winner: Saguaros – by Watts Martin (in ROAR 9)
- The Only Harmless Great Thing – by Brooke Bolander (Tor Books)
- A Road of Dust and Honey – by Searska GreyRaven (in Dissident Signals)
- Roses – by Searska GreyRaven (in CLAW1)
- Zoo – by Ellen Denton (in Zooscape issue 1)
Best Anthology
- Winner: CLAW 1 – edited by K.C. Alpinus (Bad Dog Books)
- Dissident Signals – edited by NightEyes DaySpring and Slip-Wolf (Furplanet)
- HEAT#15 – produced by Dark End and Teagan Gavet (Sofawolf Press)
Congratulations to all the winners! The month of May seems to be furry award season. Coming up very soon, the Ursa Majors!
Disclosure: I am a member of the Furry Writers' Guild; I did not participate in the vote.
