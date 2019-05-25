2018 Cóyotl Awards winners announced

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 2 votes)

The Cóyotl Awards are awarded annually by the Furry Writers' Guild to recognize excellence in anthropomorphic literature. The winners and nominees for 2018, who were announced on May 24 at Furlandia 2019 in Portland, Oregon, are...

Best Novel

Best Novella

Best Short Story





Best Anthology

Congratulations to all the winners! The month of May seems to be furry award season. Coming up very soon, the Ursa Majors!

Disclosure: I am a member of the Furry Writers' Guild; I did not participate in the vote.