2018 Leo Awards winners announced

Posted by on Thu 16 May 2019 - 20:54
The 2018 Leo Awards winners were recently announced by Furry Book Review!

These literary awards are determined by a group of judges, who can vote for multiple titles in each category, so it's possible for several works in each category to make the final cut.

The winner(s) and nominees are...

Novels

Novellas

  • Silence of the Dragon - by Madison Keller

    • Anthologies

    Short Stories

    Book Covers

    Congrats everyone!

    Also good news, FurPlanet's website is back up, though not all its features may be functional yet. (Check their Twitter account.)

