2018 Leo Awards winners announced

Posted by dronon on Thu 16 May 2019 - 20:54
Silence of the Dragon - by Madison Keller
The 2018 Leo Awards winners were recently announced by Furry Book Review!
These literary awards are determined by a group of judges, who can vote for multiple titles in each category, so it's possible for several works in each category to make the final cut.
The winner(s) and nominees are...
Novels
- The Demon and the Fox - by Tim Susman
- Heirloom of the Rusks - by Lucas D'Aquina
- The Wonder Engine - by Ursula Vernon
- Small World - by Gre7g Luterman
Novellas
Anthologies
- Typewriter Emergencies - edited by Weasel
- Infurno - edited by Thurston Howl
- ROAR 9 - edited by Mary E Lowd
- Dissident Signals - edited by NightEyes Dayspring and Slip-Wolf
- CLAW 1 - edited by KC. Alpinus
- 12 Days of Yiffmas - edited by Thurston Howl
- Furry Trash - edited by JFR Coates
Short Stories
- The Promise - by TJ Minde (from HEAT 15)
- A Road of Dust and Honey - by Searska GreyRaven (from Dissident Signals)
- House of Hares - by Madison Keller (from Slashers)
- Roses - by Searska GreyRaven (from CLAW 1)
- Smokey and the Jaybird - by Slip-Wolf (from CLAW 1)
- Wing Day - by Mary E. Lowd (from Daily Science Fiction)
- Damned If I Don't - by Thurston Howl (from Slashers)
- Saguaros - by Watts Martin (from ROAR 9)
- Resistance - by David Sula (from ROAR 9)
- No Dogs - by K.C Alpinus (from ROAR 9)
- Not All Dogs - by Mary Lowd (from Dissident Signals)
Book Covers
- Heat 15 - art by Maquenda and Bagheera
- Cold Blood: Fatal Fables - art by Lew Viergacht
- Purrfect Tails - art by Monori Rogue
- Furry Trash - art by (?)
- Slashers - art by Stedilnik
Congrats everyone!
Also good news, FurPlanet's website is back up, though not all its features may be functional yet. (Check their Twitter account.)
