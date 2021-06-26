2020 Leo Awards winners announced
The 2020 Leo Awards winners have been announced by Furry Book Review! (Their URL recently changed from furrybookreview.wixsite.com/blog to leoliteraryawards.wixsite.com/blog . This link, and many of the ones below, contain mature content.)
These literary awards are determined by a group of judges who can vote for multiple titles in each category, so it's possible for several works in each category to win.
The winner(s) and nominees are...
Novels
- Disbanded - by Frances Pauli
- Entanglement Bound - by Mary E. Lowd
- Qoholeth + Gallery Exhibition - by Madison Scott-Clary
- Fox Spirit: A Two-Tailed Adventure - by Amy Clare Fontaine
- Whip and Boot - by Herr Wozzeck
- Ritual of the Ancients - by Ian Madison Keller
- Symphony of Hunted Truths - by Leilani Wilson
Novellas
- What Makes a Witch - by Linnea Capps
- Rightful Salvage - by Frances Pauli
- Spin the Bottle - by Dajan Tafari
Anthologies
- Difursity - compiled by Weasel
- Selections of Anthropomorphic Regalements, Vol. 1 - compiled by KC Alpinus
- Sensory De-tails - compiled by Thurston Howl
- Burnt Fur - compiled by Ken MacGregor
- #OhMurr! - compiled by Weasel
- The Haunted Den - compiled by Tarl "Voice" Hoch and Thurston Howl
- The Electric Sewer - compiled by Thurston Howl
Short Stories
- "The Battler" - by Cedric G! Bacon, published in Furries Hate Nazis
- "The Fire in Her Claws" - by Mary E. Lowd, published in Daily Science Fiction
- "Paths" - by Kyell Gold, published in Sensory De-tails
- "Water" (Part 1, Part 2) - by Utunu, published in The Voice of Dog
- "Summer Strawberries" - by Mary E. Lowd, published in The Voice of Dog
- "Loving You is Wrong" - by NightEyes Dayspring, published in The Voice of Dog
- "Ember in the Night" - by BanWynn Oakshadow, published in Species: Wildcats
- "Sharp" - by Thurston Howl, published in Electric Sewer
- "Keep Breathing" - by Karter Mycroft, published in Zooscape
- "Too Much Play" - by TJ Minde, published in Give Yourself a Hand
- "The Pine Lesson" - by Ian Madison Keller, published in The Book of Legends: Tales from the Lands of Ironclaw
- "These Are the Days of Our Lives" - by Weasel, published in Sensory De-tails
Poems
- "On Meeting My First Fur" - by Chazz Chitwood, published in Furry Slut
Nonfiction
- "Furry Erotica and Pornography: Art, Sex, and the Self" - by Katav, published in From Paw to Print
Book Covers
- Disbanded - art by Ilya Royz
- Once Broken - art by Nomax
- Selections of Anthropomorphic Regalements, Vol. 1 - art by Jonas Jödicke
- When a Cat Loves a Dog - art by Idess
- Furry Slut - art by Amber Aria
- Fox Spirit: A Two-Tailed Adventure - art by Paola Tuazon
- Purrgatorio - art by Drkchaos
Congrats to everyone!
