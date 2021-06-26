2020 Leo Awards winners announced

Posted by Anon on Sat 26 Jun 2021 - 15:28

The 2020 Leo Awards winners have been announced by Furry Book Review! (Their URL recently changed from furrybookreview.wixsite.com/blog to leoliteraryawards.wixsite.com/blog . This link, and many of the ones below, contain mature content.)

These literary awards are determined by a group of judges who can vote for multiple titles in each category, so it's possible for several works in each category to win.

The winner(s) and nominees are...

Novels

Novellas

Anthologies

Short Stories

Poems

"On Meeting My First Fur" - by Chazz Chitwood, published in Furry Slut

Nonfiction

"Furry Erotica and Pornography: Art, Sex, and the Self" - by Katav, published in From Paw to Print

Book Covers

Congrats to everyone!