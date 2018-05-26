2017 Cóyotl Awards winners announced
Posted by dronon on Sat 26 May 2018 - 00:41
The Cóyotl Awards are awarded annually by the Furry Writers' Guild to recognize excellence in anthropomorphic literature. The winners and nominees for 2017, who were announced on May 25 at Furlandia 2018 in Portland, Oregon, are...
Best Novel
- Winner: Kismet - by Watts Martin (Argyll Productions, FurPlanet Productions)
- Always Gray in Winter – by Mark J. Engels (Thurston Howl Publications)
- reWritten – by Jako Malan (Goal Publications)
- The Tower and the Fox (Calatians Book 1) – by Tim Susman (Argyll Productions)
Best Novella
- Winner: Dragon Fried Cheese (Dragon Tax Saga Book 3) – by Madison Keller (Hundeliebe Publishing)
- The Earth Tigers (Star Spiders Book 1) – by Frances Pauli
- Jazz at the End of the Night – by Weasel
- The Pride of Parahumans – by Joel Kreissman (Thurston Howl Publications)
- Sinful Behavior – by Rukis
Best Short Story
- Winner: Behesht – by Dwale (in ROAR volume 8)
- Clicking – by Ianus J. Wolf (in Bleak Horizons)
- Hollow – by Chris "Sparf" Williams (in Bleak Horizons)
- The Moon Fox – by Amy Fontaine (in Cosmic Roots and Eldritch Shores)
- The Ouroboros Plate – by Slip Wolf (in Bleak Horizons)
- Personal History – by Tim Susman (in ROAR volume 8)
- Richard Cory – by Tristan Black Wolf (in Seven Deadly Sins: Furry Confessions)
Best Anthology
- Winner: Arcana: A Tarot Anthology – edited by Madison Scott-Clary (Thurston Howl Publications)
- Bleak Horizons – edited by Tarl "Voice" Hoch (FurPlanet Productions)
- Symbol of a Nation – edited by Fred Patten (Goal Publications)
Congratulations to all the winners!
(Does anyone know when the Leo Awards get announced?)
Disclosure: I am a member of the Furry Writers' Guild; I did not participate in the vote.
Comments
You asked when the Leo awards will be announced, they say at AC 2018 on 7/7 at 7PM. https://twitter.com/FurryBookReview/status/994294835661148162
