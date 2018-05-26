Creative Commons license icon

2017 Cóyotl Awards winners announced

The Coyotl Awards logo.The Cóyotl Awards are awarded annually by the Furry Writers' Guild to recognize excellence in anthropomorphic literature. The winners and nominees for 2017, who were announced on May 25 at Furlandia 2018 in Portland, Oregon, are...

Best Novel


The cover of Kismet.
 

Best Novella


The cover of Dragon Fried Cheese.
 

Best Short Story


The cover of Roar volume 8.
 

Best Anthology


The cover of Arcana.
 

Congratulations to all the winners!

(Does anyone know when the Leo Awards get announced?)

Disclosure: I am a member of the Furry Writers' Guild; I did not participate in the vote.

Patch Packrat — Sat 26 May 2018 - 03:06
#1
You asked when the Leo awards will be announced, they say at AC 2018 on 7/7 at 7PM. https://twitter.com/FurryBookReview/status/994294835661148162

