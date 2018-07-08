Creative Commons license icon

2017 Leo Awards winners announced

Posted by on Sun 8 Jul 2018 - 01:48
Presenting the Leo Awards! Established in 2017 to highlight exceptional works of literature in furry fandom, it joins our other two awards, the Cóyotls and the Ursa Majors.

The Ursa Major Awards, established in 2001, are a recognition of furry media across several categories, only some of which are literary. Anyone in the fandom can nominate and vote. The Cóyotl awards, formed in 2012, are specifically literary, and are selected by members of the Furry Writers' Guild – although winners don't have to be in that group.

The Leo Awards have a different arrangement. It was founded by Furry Book Review, a multi-author blog started by Thurston Howl of Thurston Howl Publications (which is separate from the Awards). Nominations can come from the blog's reviewers, or from published authors with enough credibility. Reviewers aren't required to be writers themselves, so the prolific reader can have a say in nominating the stories they like the best.

Voting is conducted by a panel of judges, all of whom are recently published authors, including some from outside furry fandom. Interestingly, multiple titles can win in each category! When that happens, there is no "best" - each winner makes the cut if they manage to be recommended by at least two-thirds of the judges, who can vote for multiple works.

So without further ado, we have the results of the 2017 Leo Awards announced at Anthrocon 2018 on Saturday, July 7! In no particular order, the winner(s) and nominees in each category are:

Novels

Novellas

Anthologies

Short Stories

Poems

Nonfiction

Congratulations everyone! Here's looking forward to next year's awards - and if you're interested in helping out, drop by the Furry Book Review.

Dronon is a member of the Furry Writers' Guild; Flayrah contributor Rakuen Growlithe is also a contributor to Furry Book Review.

Rakuen Growlithe — Sun 8 Jul 2018 - 01:53
Congratulations to everyone! I didn't vote or anything because I didn't feel I'd read enough of the books. But extra special congratulations to Jako Malan as a fellow South African! I bought reWritten at last year's Eurofurence but I just haven't got around to reading it.

