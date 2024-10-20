Finn, Shutter K. and Spottacus win 2024 Good Furry Awards
The 2024 Good Furry Awards were presented this Tuesday, 15 October, at Biggest Little Fur Con.
This year saw the Award divided into three categories, the winners of which were:
- Image Award: Finn the Panther
- Furtastic Award: Spottacus Cheetah
- Good Egg Award: Shutter Karelian
Meanwhile, 2024's Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Albedo creator Steve Gallacci.
