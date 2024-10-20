Creative Commons license icon

Finn, Shutter K. and Spottacus win 2024 Good Furry Awards

Posted by (Laurence Parry) on Sun 20 Oct 2024 - 13:47
Good Furry Award logo The 2024 Good Furry Awards were presented this Tuesday, 15 October, at Biggest Little Fur Con.

This year saw the Award divided into three categories, the winners of which were:

Meanwhile, 2024's Lifetime Achievement award was presented to Albedo creator Steve Gallacci.

