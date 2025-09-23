Creative Commons license icon

Good Furry Awards Presented at AFC

Posted by on Tue 23 Sep 2025 - 07:15Edited by Sonious as of 07:17
Your rating: None Average: 2.8 (4 votes)

The 7th Annual Good Furry Awards were presented at Another Furry Con on Saturday, September 20. The awards are sponsored by Uncle Bear Publishing and the furry advice column "Ask Papabear."

Grubbs Grizzly hosted, announcing the following winners:

  • The Good Egg Award: Yappy Slyfox
  • The Image Award: "Digging Up Positivity" hosted by Thabo Meerkat
  • The Furtastic Award: PhotographOtter
  • Lifetime Achievement: Ken Fletcher

    • Congratulations to all the winners AND nominees! And thanks to those who nominated people and voted.

    Tags:

    Comments

    who cares (visitor) — Tue 23 Sep 2025 - 15:22
    #1
    Your rating: None Average: 2 (4 votes)

    Coming soon, new award ceremony "My FA faves"

    Post new comment

    • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
    • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
    • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

    More information about formatting options

    CAPTCHA
    This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
    Leave empty.

    About the author

    Grubbs Grizzlyread storiescontact (login required)

    a self-employed writer, editor, publisher and grizzly bear from CA, interested in fursuiting, wildlife, writing and art

    Born in 1965, I've been a furry since I was a little kid pretending to be a wolf from The Jungle Book (the book, not the film) or Chip from Chip and Dale. I discovered furries in the late 1980s when I stumbled on FurNation, but I didn't really start to get active until the 21st century, and, when I discovered my bear nature, started to get REALLY active, founding the BearFurries group on Yahoo, getting a fursuit from Beastcub in 2011, and writing the Ask Papabear column. In 2022, I started www.unclebearpublishing.com, a publishing house specializing in nonfiction for furries.