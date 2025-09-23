Good Furry Awards Presented at AFC
The 7th Annual Good Furry Awards were presented at Another Furry Con on Saturday, September 20. The awards are sponsored by Uncle Bear Publishing and the furry advice column "Ask Papabear."
Grubbs Grizzly hosted, announcing the following winners:
Congratulations to all the winners AND nominees! And thanks to those who nominated people and voted.
