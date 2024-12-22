Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet



Welcome to The Furry Game Awards 2024, presented by Gaming Furever! Every year, we'll come together as a staff and decide on our most beloved, most played, and most exceptional games from the past year of new gaming experiences. 2024 was filled to the brim with so many games featuring anthropomorphic characters and animals. It was hard to choose just one winner for all of these categories, and the separation between the nominees and ultimately the winner was miniscule. All of the games on these lists are highly recommended by our staff, and we can't wait to continue enjoying them!

Check out the Full list of Winners on Gaming Furever!

What were some of YOUR favorite games this year? Let us know in the comments!



