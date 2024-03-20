Creative Commons license icon

New Adventures in Redwall

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 19 Mar 2024 - 23:48Edited by GreenReaper as of Wed 20 Mar 2024 - 04:16
Thanks to Animation Magazine we learned about some new games coming to Steam, based on Brian Jacques’ world-famous Redwall series of anthropomorphic fantasy books. “The Scout Anthology, available now for PC, PS5 and X|S on Steam, is a narrative puzzle-driven action-adventure in three acts following young mouse recruits in Mossflower on a mission to save their home from pirates. For the cute and cozy casual gaming crowd, Feasts & Friends (for the PC, coming soon) savors the peaceful town of Lilygrove as players forage for ingredients, craft recipes, and meet charming characters.” Both of them were created by Forthright Entertainment and Soma Games.


image c. 2024 Forthright Entertainment

