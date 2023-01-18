Persona and sim dates get a furry makeover
Posted by Rez_Fox (Daniel Newport) on Tue 17 Jan 2023 - 21:20 —
Edited by Sonious, GreenReaper as of Wed 18 Jan 2023 - 01:21
Tropical Hearts is a game made by Kokolori Studios. This lovely visual novel RPG is a passion project with tons of heart and effort put into each scene. Full of nods to 90s nostalgia and beautiful art, the game keeps the player involved in the story of these vibrant characters.
Having found their tropical vacation interrupted by mysterious forces, these friends are tasked with exploring the beautiful resort for information as to the cause of the local phenomena. Join them as the main character and discover more about these vibrant personalities.
a gane designer, walmart employee and Fox from North Carolina, interested in video games, game design and anime
Bachelor's in game design, aspiring streamer, overall positive individual.
I highly recommend playing it for yourself!
