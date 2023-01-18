Creative Commons license icon

Persona and sim dates get a furry makeover

Posted by (Daniel Newport) on Tue 17 Jan 2023 - 21:20Edited by Sonious, GreenReaper as of Wed 18 Jan 2023 - 01:21
Tropical Hearts is a game made by Kokolori Studios. This lovely visual novel RPG is a passion project with tons of heart and effort put into each scene. Full of nods to 90s nostalgia and beautiful art, the game keeps the player involved in the story of these vibrant characters.

Having found their tropical vacation interrupted by mysterious forces, these friends are tasked with exploring the beautiful resort for information as to the cause of the local phenomena. Join them as the main character and discover more about these vibrant personalities.

Tropical Hearts cover image

Comments

Rez_Fox — Mon 16 Jan 2023 - 09:17
I highly recommend playing it for yourself!

