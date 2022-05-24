Ivic Wulfe - Host of South Afrifur Pawdcast, passes away

Edited

The furry community of South Africa have announced that Ivic Wulfe has passed away on Sunday May 22nd, 2022. Ivic, a furry whose fursona was a green and white fox wolf hybrid, co-founded the South Afrifur podcast. This show has been hosted on Furry.FM, a radio streaming service where Ivic worked as the English Community Administrator.

In the podcast, they bring in guests from the furry fandom to discuss topics of the day. They then post these to their Youtube channel. Some of these guests included Thabo Meerkat, Kyell Gold, Tonya Song, and myself.

He also helped in the creation of the South Afrifur convention. A small gathering that has been held in South Africa that started in July of 2017.