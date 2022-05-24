Ivic Wulfe - Host of South Afrifur Pawdcast, passes away
The furry community of South Africa have announced that Ivic Wulfe has passed away on Sunday May 22nd, 2022. Ivic, a furry whose fursona was a green and white fox wolf hybrid, co-founded the South Afrifur podcast. This show has been hosted on Furry.FM, a radio streaming service where Ivic worked as the English Community Administrator.
In the podcast, they bring in guests from the furry fandom to discuss topics of the day. They then post these to their Youtube channel. Some of these guests included Thabo Meerkat, Kyell Gold, Tonya Song, and myself.
He also helped in the creation of the South Afrifur convention. A small gathering that has been held in South Africa that started in July of 2017.
Friends of Furry.FM and South Afrifur,
Unfortunately, it is with heavy hearts that we have to inform you that our friend, Ivic passed away today at 7:19 PM. He fell asleep peacefully at home surrounded by his friends.
Not only have Ivic’s countless contributions help to make Furry.FM what it is today, but his work in creating SAFC and the wider South African Furry community fostered lifelong friendships and helped to bring furries together from all around the world. His legacy will continue and we can think of no better testament to his spirit, hard work, and tireless dedication.
Rest in peace Ivic. Our deepest condolences go out to all his family and his friends all around the world.
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance
Comments
Post new comment