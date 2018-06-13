Furry sex and relationship advice: Feral Attraction

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Before going offline in March, Pounced.org boasted nearly 20,000 personal ads. That's impressive, but unlikely to make a dent in the amount of fan-on-fan relationships within the furry subculture - an online survey of 800 people in 2013 by the International Anthropomorphic Research Project found that nearly 80% of the respondents in relationships were in a relationship with another furry fan.

Feral Attraction is an advice column and podcast that seeks to address challenges, common and unique, that can arise at the intersection of fandom and dating. For hosts Metriko Oni and Viro the Science Collie, that means special focus on non-traditional relationship styles like polyamory and power-exchange relationships, with which they say the fandom is "uniquely enriched". This doesn't mean that others are left out, though - they also consider long-distance relationships and those new to relationships to be common in furry. Even those in completely traditional relationships get affirming, practical advice; there is no atmosphere that "traditional" means boring.

Show and Compassionately Tell

Shirking a sense of anonymous neutrality for personal anecdote, humorous asides, and use of neologism, the hosts take obvious cues from Dan Savage of Savage Love. The similarities extend to their sex positive philosophy and occasional raunchiness. As Feral Attraction boasts two regular hosts, they achieve what Savage Love can't: a sense of the pair's real friendship, which feels charming and warm.

The advice itself is insightful, presented as rules of thumb supported by anecdotal or hypothetical parables. They emphasize self-integrity and difficult, compassionate honesty. Often neglected is the philosophy behind the policy. For example, in an episode on Nonviolent Communication, they discuss the techniques people can employ in their lives, but never mention that the idea behind nonviolent communication is that all human conflict comes from conflicting strategies for meeting universal human needs, or that those needs themselves never conflict. Explained through examples, however, the advice is always easy to understand.

Empathy, the bedrock of any healthy relationship, is found where compassion and understanding meet, and Feral Attraction brings listeners to that point in an easy-listening format.