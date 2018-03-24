Pounced.org offline due to controversial sex-trafficking bill
Similar to Craiglist's decision to shut down its personal ads section, Dallas-Fort Worth-hosted furry dating service Pounced.org is down, pending interpretation of the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), which passed the U.S. Senate Wednesday.
FOSTA is intended to assist victims of sex trafficking, by allowing them to sue websites that facilitated their abuse. This gives previously undue liability to the platform for actions and content of third-party users; so Pounced.org is shutting down as a preventive measure while Celer, the site's founder, seeks legal counsel.
The website, launched 15 years ago this month, hosted more than 13,000 ads from furries seeking friends, dates, or casual encounters within the fandom. Visitors are now directed to criticism of the bill from the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights organization.
About the authorEquivamp (Kile Onasi) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Zebra Pegasus from Kansas, interested in star wars, spider-man and food not bombs
Kile "Equivamp" Onasi is the online pseudonym of a WikiFur Colleague, hobby artist, and fursuiter.
Comments
A furry website is temporarily closed, maybe permanently, due to new restrictions on free speech. It's almost like free speech is an important principle for the furry fandom, especially given it's mostly non-physical nature. If only someone had brought that sort of fact to people's attention earlier.
Of course, Pounced is primarily about meeting people. However all sites where you can communicate with one another can be used for those purposes. In the grand scheme of things, furry sites are small fish. There is potentially the risk that other furry sites will need to cut down on allowing user communication if the risk becomes too great, especially since we know there is a sexual side to the fandom which does translate to real life. Or, maybe furry sites will just no longer operate out of the US.
Edit: Yeah, technically not a restriction in the same sense of being prevented from saying something. Going after hosts of speech is pernicious in a different sense. By putting them at risk, they will then restrict what can be said or what opportunities there are to say something which is then leading to a shrinking of the area for free speech.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
It seems a little bit aggrandizing to imply that if only furries had better heeded your article about why furry websites should allow legal cartoon child pornography and anti-semitic manifestos or else society will collapse, then the U.S. Senate wouldn't have passed this bill that has to my understanding been in the works since the previous U.S. Presidency. Particularly considering (and this is obviously marred by selection bias) I have seen nothing but criticism for it from the furry fandom, pre-dating it even affecting a furry website.
But I do agree that the bill is harmful, and not just because it makes it legally dangerous for website hosts, but because it is literally dangerous for the very people it's designed to protect.
Some background into this bill: According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, in 75% of cases where they receive reports of child sex trafficking from the general public, the personals website Backpage.com is involved. Obviously, any such service can be abused, but a PSI report claimed that Backpage was deliberately concealing evidence of child sex trafficking, and making it more difficult for authorities to spot, by removing words like "young" or "little girl", but publishing the rest of the ad. In 2015, the PSI subpoenaed the website, and they ignored it, citing the First Amendment, leading to the Senate finding the website in contempt of Congress.
It seems the lawmakers saw an obstacle into resolving a case, and are overlooking the restriction of freedoms and the other consequences from this method of overcoming the obstacle, which I fear could be dire. Backpage shut down its adult content section, and ads for sex with children moved into the dating section instead. And if they go elsewhere entirely, investigators will have to catch them scattered on the winds instead.
The bill also endangers non-trafficked people who sell sex. If they no longer have access to online resources, they have to resort to more dangerous work soliciting on the street. Their ability to share information (such as bad or dangerous customers) could also be shuttered.
We wouldn't have changed the passage of the bill but it would be nice to have people recognise the importance of the principle before it is taken away.
I think it's often the case that lawmakers see an obstacle and then work to remove that obstacle without paying attention to the wider effects of their decisions. There are probably several reasons for that, many of which are probably in this nice summary of unintended consequences: https://www.fs.blog/2018/02/unintended-consequences/ It's not for no reason that the saying goes "the road to hell is paved with good intentions."
Also, because who doesn't like taking extra swipes at politicians...
https://youtu.be/trw1PbQt_Yo?t=10s
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
It'll be a lot trickier running any kind of U.S.-based social network under these circumstances, let alone whether it's sex- or relationship-oriented. After all, any general-purpose groups communication, advertisement or messaging system may be used for the kind of communication targeted by this legislation, which previously they were not liable for.
Any good moderator also knows that matters of user conduct are seldom black and white - indeed, it is the cases where you try to make the right call but it goes wrong which are likely to be the most troublesome; if you have suspicions but allow activity to continue, that could be viewed as facilitation. It's almost better not to moderate at all. Users also seldom welcome intrusion into their private messages, let alone revealing personal real-life information to staff to identify a bona fide relationship.
I suspect this is, in part, aimed at those services which have sought to use end-to-end encryption. If you provide a service which you can't decrypt to monitor communications for prostitution or sex trafficking, it doesn't seem too much of a leap to view that as a form of facilitation - and if it's been brought to your attention that this might be happening, does that not make it knowing facilitation?
Of course, for once, those sites which aren't based in the USA might have an easier time of it. If anything this will drive more services overseas - perhaps to Europe, because after all they're already at risk of violating EU law if they take personal data out of the EU. Besides, it's cheaper.
Post new comment