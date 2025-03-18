Texas Introduces F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act Bill, Bans 'Non-Human Behavior' for students
Yes you read that right, a real actual bill was introduced in the state of Texas, which bans "Non-Human Behavior" in Texas schools. It includes students behaving like animals such as making meowing noises, wearing tails, animal consumes and much more. Non-Human Behavior is defined within such bill.
The bill also intents to make it a form of a child abuse to encourage said behavior. This means that when a parent encourages a child to believe that it is socially acceptable to engage in such Non-Human Behavior for example, it would become a form of "abuse".
SECTION 5. Subdivision 261.001(1), Family Code, is amended to
read as follows:
(1) "Abuse" includes the following acts or omissions by a person:
(A) mental or emotional injury to a child that results in an observable and material impairment in the child's growth, development, or psychological functioning, including, in an education setting, allowing or encouraging the child to develop a dependence on or a belief that non-human behaviors are societally acceptable;
bold is emphasizing the change in text proposed by amendment
A continuation of concerning patterns in lawmaking
As a proposed bill, it is possible that like prior furry bills this one does not pass voting to be put into law. Knowing how backwards the USA is going with a lot of breaking news involving politics, with it becoming less LGBTQ friendly including with many anti-LGBTQ bills, this actually isn't too surprising to me but still worth talking about. I have a fainted memory of a person in some office wanting to make it a death penalty for teachers talk to children about transgender [Editor note: Probably this situation, but this politician failed to get into office]. Seeing how many Republicans are basically destroying so much of the USA and is leading toward what seems be a fascist authoritarianism mindset, I pretty much expect this insane type of stuff to be happening to a degree.
There is so much going on that targets many human rights, and since this bill is literally directly talking more about the topic of furries, it was worth posting here. I personally don't think the bill will survive for now.
Mainstream news pages have covered this here. The article has a link to the bill itself.
About the authorNerdy Raccoon Guy — read stories — contact (login required)
a Raccoon, interested in gaming
I've read some places are open to some debates, so I joined assuming some are more open about it here.
I do not rely on "mob mentality" much and prefer having my own thoughts in favor of science, good research, and psychology. Do not expect my opinions to be aligned with popular opinion in or outside of the furry fandom as I'm smart enough to know that popular belief isn't always right.
Comments
And here I thought we'd have a year without one of these kind of bills being proposed. Almost got past March. Darn.
Recorded my video that will go over this a bit, but it won't be out for a few weeks. Like my ones for the OK bills of 2023 and 2024, it goes into a bit of detail.
I really don't know how much attention I want/can afford to devote to this right now, given that this is probably yet another distraction, like the war against Canada is a distraction. I just think war with Canada is a more likely threat than furries being persecuted in any meaningful sense. Not that the thought never occurs to me they could be.
The Canada thing just blows my mind. Who beefs with Canada? (Ironically, the wave of Canadian patriotism this has inspired has caused the neighbors up north to act the most American they ever have.)
I'm Canadian, and I've always believed America could/would invade one day, and it'd just be a matter of pretext. My old fear was usually that Russia would try to invade Canada or Alaska, and the U.S would have to annex us just to stop them. I never thought they'd conspire against us, though. That's what it looks like. I don't think it's a good idea to make us think an entire axis is against us or to create ethnic tensions. I didn't think of Americans and Canadians as different ethnicities until now, for example. Maybe I should've started thinking that way a long time ago.
The whole reason a US/Canada war was the plot of the South Park movie was because it was so ridiculously unlikely it was funny, at least from the American perspective.
Folks really need to understand the difference between 'furry' and 'therian'. Acting like an animal and pissing in the alleged litterboxes (remember that hoax?) are things otherkins and therians do, not furries. Calling your bill "furries" is cringe and it's completely harmless for children to wear animal-themed paraphernalia like tails or cat ears.
Maybe it shouldn't be allowed at school I dunno I was wearing strictly school uniforms at my high school and I wasn't allowed to wear anything else, but calling it "child abuse" is crazy, over clothes nonetheless.
Wearing animal items is only "abuse" in an educational setting according to the bill's updated language, which doesn't make any sense.
How can something be "abuse" in one setting, but okay in another?
Post new comment