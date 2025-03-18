Texas Introduces F.U.R.R.I.E.S Act Bill, Bans 'Non-Human Behavior' for students

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

Yes you read that right, a real actual bill was introduced in the state of Texas, which bans "Non-Human Behavior" in Texas schools. It includes students behaving like animals such as making meowing noises, wearing tails, animal consumes and much more. Non-Human Behavior is defined within such bill.

The bill also intents to make it a form of a child abuse to encourage said behavior. This means that when a parent encourages a child to believe that it is socially acceptable to engage in such Non-Human Behavior for example, it would become a form of "abuse".

SECTION 5. Subdivision 261.001(1), Family Code, is amended to

read as follows: (1) "Abuse" includes the following acts or omissions by a person:

(A) mental or emotional injury to a child that results in an observable and material impairment in the child's growth, development, or psychological functioning, including, in an education setting, allowing or encouraging the child to develop a dependence on or a belief that non-human behaviors are societally acceptable; bold is emphasizing the change in text proposed by amendment

A continuation of concerning patterns in lawmaking

As a proposed bill, it is possible that like prior furry bills this one does not pass voting to be put into law. Knowing how backwards the USA is going with a lot of breaking news involving politics, with it becoming less LGBTQ friendly including with many anti-LGBTQ bills, this actually isn't too surprising to me but still worth talking about. I have a fainted memory of a person in some office wanting to make it a death penalty for teachers talk to children about transgender [Editor note: Probably this situation, but this politician failed to get into office]. Seeing how many Republicans are basically destroying so much of the USA and is leading toward what seems be a fascist authoritarianism mindset, I pretty much expect this insane type of stuff to be happening to a degree.

There is so much going on that targets many human rights, and since this bill is literally directly talking more about the topic of furries, it was worth posting here. I personally don't think the bill will survive for now.

Mainstream news pages have covered this here. The article has a link to the bill itself.