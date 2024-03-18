Creative Commons license icon

Not-Planet of the Apes

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 17 Mar 2024 - 23:04Edited by GreenReaper as of 23:49
Here’s a science fiction limited-series comic that came to us from CEX last year: Josif 1957. “You know about Laika, the Cosmonaut dog sent into orbit on Sputnik 2. But no one knows about Josif, the first gorilla in space! Born on Josif Stalin’s birthday and subjected to terrible genetic experiments, Josif soon grew far too powerful. The leadership of the Soviet Union did all they could to stop him. But not everything went as planned!” It’s written by Davide Barzi, and illustrated by a talented young Italian artist, Fabiano Ambu.


image c. 2024 CEX Publishing

