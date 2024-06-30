Creative Commons license icon

And a Child Shall Lead Them… Astray?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 30 Jun 2024 - 01:49Edited as of 02:45
From Dark Horse comes Lonesome Hunters: The Wolf Child, a “supernatural fantasy” comic mini-series. “Monster hunters Howard and Lupe are on their way to get rid of a powerful sword, but car trouble leaves them stranded in a small town that is being terrorized by a magical wolf and a mysterious child in a wolf mask. While waiting for car repairs, Lupe befriends the child, and she and Howard are drawn into a war between the townspeople and the deadly beasts.” Written and illustrated by Tyler Crook (Harry County).


image c. 2024 Dark Horse Comics

