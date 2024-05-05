Creative Commons license icon

He Does Not Eat… Mice

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 5 May 2024 - 00:42Edited by GreenReaper as of 01:41
Recently we met the folks at Headless Gnomes, who showed us their new comic book Fangs & Foul Play. “A deserted colonel, Richard, runs into a telepathic vampiric cat, Fang, while trying to flee the horrors of war. Now Richard has to find victims to feed to Fang and serve his every whim. Will he ever escape having to commit terrible atrocities?” Only writer L.K. Ingino knows for sure, ably assisted by artists Alex Guenther and Mariam Yasser. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, issues are available now on their web site.


image c. 2024 Headless Gnomes

