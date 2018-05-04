Kickstarter for 'Backbone', a furry adventure game
Backbone is a Kickstarter for an anthropomorphic computer adventure game featuring a raccoon detective, using pixel art and set in a dystopian retro-futuristic/Blade Runner-esque Vancouver. It's the first game by EggNut, a Canadian studio.
Crowdfunding started in April, aiming for $63,000 CAD (~ $50,000 USD) with a deadline of May 27th, 2018. As of May 4, with 23 days to go, they're at 46% of that goal.
A demo is planned for Summer 2018, and they hope to have the game released by mid-2019. It should be available for PC, Mac and Linux, with possible additional platforms depending on stretch goals.
Along with detective work, there will also be stealth sequences that use smell-based mechanics, for when you're trying to hide from (or follow) a suspect. Combat will be another game element, with "The Artifact", which looks like a giant metal claw. A dark jazz soundtrack will provide additional atmosphere.
From the developers:
Before launching this project, we spent a year in pre-production, exploring creative and business sides of game development and discovering ways we could make this work with minimal risks. We are confident in our creative power, teamwork, project management and production strategies, and we want to be as transparent as possible about our processes.
Comments
Drat, I no longer fit into my 2005 Midwest FurFest shirt.
I'm curious about the smell mechanic! The only other adventure game I've seen with it is 1999's Discworld Noir. (Absolutely horrible getting it to run on later versions of Windows.)
The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess had a smell mechanic, but pretty simple ability to track stuff while transformed into a wolf.
