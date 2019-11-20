ArtWorkTee's T-Shirt Campaign and the Selling of Identity
ArtWorkTee has been quite busy this year when it comes to their charity drives and other Kickstarter campaigns. At this time they are working on their third KickStarter for the year. The first was a calendar drive where fursuiters were pictured for each month. These calendars were sold with proceeds going to a shelter for young horses called Last Chance Corral, which was covered by Flayrah. The second was not covered by Flayrah and was a for helping a feline shelter, Flatbush Cats.
Using charitibility is always a good way to achieve positive marketing and brand recognition, particularly in the furry fandom. In fact, it was a suggestion I had made in regards to the failed ‘designer fursuit’ experiment Zweitesich that if they made those custom designer fursuits a few thousand dollars more expensive and donated those thousands of dollars toward a charity it would have made the fursuit a badge of honor instead of one of purely being a gloating of wealth, which tends to be seen as reprehensible in the fandom.
Now that ArtWorkTee had done these charity kickstarts, the third appears to be using a month drive as an opportunity to introduce a new line of T-Shirts from them. This time it looks like there is no organization that is being supported. Instead, ArtWorkTee is using the same marketing strategy in order to introduce a line of pride shirts based on promotion of individual sexual and gender expression. It mixes a furry character brought to life by LuhBraz Art, mixing the characters with the particular representative flag's color schemes.
There are only a few days left to secure a t-shirt from this initial printing. But they will be available for sale after the campaign at their website and at Midwest Furfest's Dealer's den this year. So what is the incentive for doing this Kickstarter Campaign? It seems mostly to gauge interest, and they will expand their line based on this interest. That's what we will be going over in this article.
I was approached by ArtWorkTee to write an article about this, similar to how they had approached me for the calendar. With the calendar I was happy to do so as it was for a good cause, and the fact that a charity calendar had parallels with famous drives outside the fandom made it an interesting artifact to note. But here, at first, I could find no angle that I could take that wouldn’t seem like blatant advertisement.
Given this and some of the other promotional content that has started to find its way to us, we as the editors have been in discussion about how to handle such content. Should we ask those organizations that wish to promote their own items to sign up for their own accounts and then limit the amount of publications per year? Do we take a more laissez-faire approach and allow whoever to submit whatever and then choose who to promote and who not to?
Personally I have an issue with the latter approach, despite it being the easiest to implement. There is no transparency to it, so end users can then decide we’re conspiring to work with certain sellers and not others. If that is the case, if I were to promote this sale of T-Shirts, then what’s to stop other T-shirt sellers from flooding Flayrah? If we start chewing bubblegum what if there is not enough for everybody? I mean, have you seen a convention’s dealers den? There are a lot of people selling shirts. If I have to write an article for each of them, I’ll probably lose the shirt off my back to be able to actually talk about events and not just things for sale.
On the other hand even if we put it out for the individual entrepreneur to write for themselves, where does the line between a fan end and a business or organization begin? If we hand these accounts out, even if we limit the amount they could publish, how would we determine which are granted to have accounts and which are not? Furries don’t necessarily have a guild of convention organizations or businesses to refer to for lists of these. So once again, there is still a judgement call on our part on whose promotions go in and whose remain sidelined.
I guess, though, curating information is supposed to be part of the job. So trying to avoid that responsibility in the hopes of making a less bias system may just be me trying to avoid doing my work.
It was in thinking about these kinds of decisions on my own work that I stumbled into an angle for this T-shirt article. Like the above questions of curation on who gets in to start and who may not, that I started to see parallel issues with the shirt campaign. So I will share my thoughts about how I feel about the shirts themselves, and why I was conflicted in making an article in the first place.
The good side - Promotion of expression to prevent depression
While it may seem strange that the proceeds are not going to any particular organization such as the Trevor Project, the growth of this t-shirt line can take a more offensive role in trying to address society’s understanding of those with differing sexual preferences and identities. Sure donating to an organization that works to try and prevent young members in the LGBT community from committing suicide is a wonderful gesture, but it is very defensive. It’s helping the mentality of those who feel outcast only at their lowest moment, instead of doing what you can in order to improve morale and the environment itself before the emotions of the individual in question hits that critical point.
Having such an open expression of both furry and those who are treated marginally for who they are is an important aspect of helping self esteem for the community as a whole. While some who are more reserved may have trouble with wearing this on their sleeve, those that do will help inspire others to also come forward and be more true to themselves. In this vein it also shows that there is a market for these kind of apparel. With this campaign's success, more businesses may adopt more stylized offerings when it comes to expression merchandise.
Don't know if they'd get art this good though, because it's well designed.
This is why, despite this not being charity based, it is a helpful campaign. The characters and identities they represent can help those coming to terms with themselves in a world and wardrobe that conversely seems to wish to mold them into easier to understand compartments.
The Bad Side - Paying a Premium for the ‘Marginal’ Identities
One of the biggest critiques that Pride events have created recently from those within the community has been about corporate sponsorship and support. Those who are critical of this indicate that corporations cannot feel or support anything. Instead this so-called support is simply to try to market to their demographic in order to sell them things.
Now there can certainly be a difference when it is a company like Google advertising your identity back to you, but when it is someone who is a member of the community itself it can seem much more genuine. However, even if that is the case that the person selling the pins or the shirts have their hearts in the right place, through another lens, it can be seen as being just as exploitative as the larger corporations. In fact, since the person is within the group, the entrepreneur may be able to be much more effective at advertising than their mass-corporate siblings.
In that vein, there was something in this campaign that felt a bit off to me, and that is the unlockables it chose to use. There are additional t-shirt designs that will be unlocked as the funds raised by the Kickstarter becomes larger. These designs seem to already be in the planning stages, with characters chosen and a banner for the unlock amounts. The further down you go, the higher the dollar value goes, and the more obscure the identity being presented becomes.
At first glance I didn’t think too much of it, but after awhile it became quite a thorn I could sense that some may find objection with, though may not speak out about it. The primary reason that on social media you may see an asexual or a demisexual individual getting huffy about having to explain who they are and what they like is that they feel ignored by the mainstream. This is because outside of heterosexual and homosexual binary there really isn’t too much understanding about sexual identity by general society.
To be fair, at the time of publication, those that are still under the unlock are obscure enough where I haven’t heard of them myself. Asexual and demisexual are both already unlocked, with the former being a part of the standard lineup and the latter having had to pass a $4,000 stretch goal. However, the ones yet to unlock, though obscure, should not have to pray to the heavens that other people contribute tens of thousands of dollars to the campaign for a chance to get their identity’s shirt printed.
If you’re an androsexual, you’re in the toughest bind at a price tag of $28,000 to be contributed before your shirt is designed. Their opposite, the gynosexual only needs $26,000 to unlock. I guess that adds a whole new spin on “ladies first”.
At least the above was true when I wrote the rough draft of this article a few weeks ago. When writing the final on November 17th I found that this had changed. Both of these were shifted down, gynosexual now needing $32,000 and androsexual needing $34,000. Three identities were injected in front of them: biromantic(26k), homoromantic(28k), and panromantic(30k). I suspect this happened when they hit $20,000 in revenue raised which is when they made an update message on this site. But there was no mention of these injected rewards. Evidence can be seen for this as while the bottom two rewards have text descriptions, the three injected ones above do not have them.
This shocked me a bit, and I feel bad for the andro and gynosexuals who injected money into the campaign only to have themselves pushed $6,000 further from being able to obtain a shirt design. This change was made silently and I only caught it because I had made a rough draft from before this change was made. It only served to highlight the problem with this unlock idea.
I wonder if ArtWorkTee is regretting bringing this campaign to my attention yet.
A cautious growth in the LGBT self-made markets
Selling shirts to highlight one’s pride in their community and their identity is a positive for those outside of what is perceived as the general societal norms. It can help solidify the feelings of comradery through these commodities. It also creates an opportunity for fandom artists and business organizers to sustain themselves doing something they love, by promoting the love of oneself and others.
However, it is important that when creating these businesses, that one not forget to never let the money come before that purpose. If you are releasing a product line that has to do with people and how they identify, do not put the identity of some behind a paywall. If you want to make rarer shirts given out to backers, then items such as the Pastel Rainbow and the Unity Flag are fine, since they are mostly redesigns of the overall movement’s symbol. I mean, there is the Pride flag with the pink stripe as well that is not a tier, which was its original design before pink fabric was found to be too hard to find to print the flags in mass.
If a flag does deal with an individual’s identity, though, it becomes a bit less of a moral position to lock it behind a fund goal. We should not expect those individuals to pay a premium to have their own identity represented in the shirts they wear, no matter how marginal their identity may seem. My hope is that the campaign hits the $34,000 dollars and makes me eat my giant roo shoe, but with 3 days and $10,000 to go it seems the androsexuals are out of luck.
To be fair in all of this, it takes guts to start a business, and it takes even more guts for the foundation of the business to stick its neck out for those whose sexuality and gender identities are marginalized. The artist and the business are doing more good than harm with this campaign overall so don't berate them too hard for this oversight. In this critique, my hope is to assist those companies like ArtWorkTee in their endeavor of not leaving others behind. To highlight that while people should be able to proudly buy products based on their identity, their identity itself should never be for sale.
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, philosophy and writing
Comments
There's a HUGE amount of context behind this.
1. Furries vs commercialism
3 names: FurAffinity/IMVU, Bad Dragon, Artworktee.
Those are the most glaring examples I could name of commercialism entering a fandom that consciously split apart as an alternative from mainstream culture -- a subculture, and even in some ways counterculture -- decades ago.
I have a huge email on file with a co-founder of organized furry fandom. He wanted the exact words to be kept private to avoid misquotes out of context etc. but I believe he's not against me summarizing the gist with my interpretation.
Early furry fandom, like at 1980's sci-fi cons, had two streams.
One was artists who orbited pros on the way up, hoping to trade off fandom ties to gain professional connections, bigger names and work. They had heirarchy and weren't open to everyone. Eventually in the 90's it became a source of conflict about perceived ruining of the fandom's image with sex -- really it was about their own professional aspirations, not about "the fandom". (Plus, it involved "gay panic" against people who were always there, but not always visible, while change in larger society eventually benefited the fandom and they became seen.)
Another stream was fans-for-fans-sake, "lifestylers", people who ran room parties open to all.
Guess who won that conflict -- and ever since, furries have been protective of what they built. Maybe it's unspoken, but it brings uncritical populism about furry content, tolerance about identity, and a sense of DIY-ness/volunteerism backing events and projects. So the fandom is sort of a collective project where people pitch in together, and capitalizing on it too much is kind of cheating.
This fandom is kind of an exception from other fandoms that organize around top-down commercial property. Like this is a real community, with more going on than merely sharing a same taste in consuming. It's about the fan-to-fan creating. That's how "alternative from mainstream culture" applies, based on my direct source.
More in my article series, How furries resist a commercialized fandom.
2. Capitalizing on fandom and "Traceponies"
With that independence in mind, FurAffinity/IMVU, Bad Dragon, and Artworktee have some special nature apart from most other "fandom brands". They kind of cross a capitalistic line with stuff that's more industrial than fan-to-fan/cottage industry seen in "pro-fan" business (like fursuit makers that have a few employees.)
FA is owned by a venture capital backed Silicon Valley company. In 2015 Dragoneer sold something that wasn't exactly his sole creation. You could see how it made a lot of people mad at the time (I interviewed 3 IMVU staff about it.) Personally I don't think it ended up being negative. Theory is that a highly placed fur at IMVU got them to acquire it as stable support for the site -- speculation, but supported by opinion of an actual furry silicon valley CEO.
Bad Dragon is kind of a can of worms. In short it's one of the few things that have risen out of fandom to make anyone rich as an organized enterprise with employees and a brand that they seem to have poised to sell to a bigger company. I'll move on because well, it's adult business and selling rubber horse dongs isn't something I'd expect to be the most ethical business.
So, Artworktee.
I've watched and occasionally talked about and linked sources about where they came from and how they grow. It's not like other fandom projects, it's very aggressive. Reminds me of wholesale bootstrapping, growth-hacking, SEO targeting etc you'd expect from mainstream startups.
Before it was Artworktee, "Drawponies" was an art operation doing tons and tons of business at Brony conventions under one guy (named Neil), which led to a scandal covered by Horse News. There was high production because of tracing commercial pony art. Stealing. So it became known as "Traceponies" and... melted down(?)
Skip ahead several years and Artworktee has risen up by systematically targeting "popufurs" with high followings, and offering to handle merchandising for them -- their line of "fan club" shirts. Furries with personal brands like having in-fandom partners, so it was successful, until some mini-scandals came out. One was about the shirt artists being woefully underpaid (which they squashed with nimble PR and promises to pay better.) And, it was linked to Neil/"Traceponies" as a founder. Artworktee is the same guy.
A lot of this is in my article, ArtworkTee issues and the heart of the furry economy from Aug 2018.
I praised their PR responses to complaints and addressing Neil's improvement and their dissociation from Foxler. However they pulled a switcheroo about representing 2 Gryphon with claiming "we do not support him in any way" but continuing to profit from his merch, and removing the disclaimer after attention died down. This came in contrast to FurAffinity's unambiguous action tied to the same issue shortly before.
3. Artworktee practices, Furry Memes and Awoonews.
That's all the background up to about a year's worth of more current activity this article touches. It makes curiosity about if a series of controversies tied to aggressive profiteering might settle down once a brand is well established in fandom. Well...
Not that anyone has paid much attention, but no.
Artworktee had been tied to some "Furry Memes" Twitter accounts that were doing skeezy stuff. For example, strip-mining content from Reddit and porting it over to Twitter to artificially grow big followings. Like they targeted "popufurs" with big followings before, now they picked the "Furry_IRL" Reddit (that recently spiked in traffic because of meme posts), systematically downloaded the biggest posts, and tweeted them out (with bot action?) merely linking to sources instead of getting permission. That means stealing art. "Reposting"/linking source is kind of treated as a de-facto grey area (maybe not formally but in practice) -- when done for personal enjoyment or just for info -- Flayrah does it with images I think. But as a WHOLESALE tactic to farm followers? Heck no.
Why farm followers for a "furry memes" account? To drive traffic to Artworktee merch.
That's why in early 2019, one of these deceptively-inflated meme accounts rebranded as "Awoonews", a Furry News account, or so it said. Briefly it put out some pretty thin/basic blog content with volunteers and launched a Patreon that didn't get much action. I can say writing good stories is a hell of a lot of work that depends on passion, you're not going to get that on the regular from volunteers who are, we might say, an excuse to run a merchandizing front.
Looking into the Telegram channel that was made to boost Awoonews posts, its last "news" post was in August 2019 (about fursuiting at anime cons). Since then there are 150-200 ads for shirts. It's a spam channel now.
4. What's the big deal with making money?
Meanwhile Artworktee continued selling merch for regular clients (who by all appearances, are plenty pleased with the service... why not be content with doing that? Come on Neil!)
They launched campaigns mentioned above -- like the "Save the kitties" charity. I retweeted it for the same reason it got a Flayrah article more positive than this one. It looked straightforward and if they get marketing from doing charity, OK cool? That's nice? Cons do the same thing as an excuse for a big furry party.
And now, this. No charity, just rainbow capitalism. It could be a "sportsball team pride" or "eating pancakes pride" and have nothing to do with any social cause. Not that it HAS to, selling shirts is just business, but...
It's so So SO SO aggressively pushed and targeted and spammed, and furries don't know any different about it not being charity or social support. It just looks that way because it has rainbows and paws and "pride" and they eat that up.
Why's it matter? See Part (1) above. This fandom isn't just business.
This is that commercialism thing that rubs lots of furries the wrong way... remember how harsh they were about Converse sponsoring a Brazilian fur con? Only nobody's talking about this because it comes from within. But it's not "ours", not the same way a con run by volunteers is, or a furmeet in a park, or a house party, or art freely shared. This comes from a source with a history of aggressive profiteering and is more of the same.
Not saying people involved are haters or the money is going to something hostile like with Chick-Fil-A; but, what about hard work of small creators who don't use those methods? No business is in a vacuum, a market is being grabbed from a more shared fandom thing for private owners.
It seems, at the least, worth talking about fandom commmercialism, especially in that Pride shirt campaign.
Tweet thread about all this from March (around when Furrymemes rebranded to Awoonews.)
After writing I noticed there was an LGBT Furry Pride kickstarter from Fursona Pins that reached a quarter million dollars shortly before the shirt campaign. But that one specifically said "your identity is not a stretch goal". So here's another article about that.
A Tale of Two Kickstarter Campaigns, and the Selling of Identity by Artworktee
If you're receiving too much promotion requests you can do like any other media content creator and take in products for review under your discretion. This is a win-win situation. The filter is simple, that which you're personally willing to work for. Ethical concerns are addressed by making statements such as 'free copy provided for review', 'paid for promotion', etc.
Also, LGBT+ is a consumer market. >90% businesses who make any particular amicable move towards self-identified LGBT+ members do it because it's profitable.
