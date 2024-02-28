Mary E. Lowd defrocked as Furlandia guest of honor for embracing AI art

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3 ( 2 votes)

Furlandia announced on February 23 that Ursa Major Award-winning furry author Mary E. Lowd was removed as a guest of honor, citing her use of artificial intelligence to create her work’s cover art and the ensuing backlash.

Despite the strong response to her use of AI, the announcement’s second paragraph seemed to suggest that Furlandia is neutral on AI art itself:

Dear Furlandia Community, Earlier this week we made the difficult decision to remove our Writing Guest of Honor for 2024, Mary E. Lowd. This is a decision we do not make lightly, and is all the more difficult for us as they have been a long time supporter of Furlandia. So why have we done this? It comes down to their decision to use AI-generated art as a tool in the creation of things such as book covers, the professional backlash that has accompanied it, and the general attitude towards this topic in the fandom. Undoubtedly the topic of AI-generated art is incredibly divisive and controversial in our fandom at this time, and a lot of people have very strong opinions about it. We’ve made this decision not to push a particular opinion, but because our goal is to bring people together to celebrate the furry fandom, of which artists are the undeniable backbone. Continuing with Mary as a [Guest of Honor] would have made the people understandably uncomfortable and that’s not something we want. This is not an easy thing for any convention to have to do and we hope anyone who’s disappointed will understand. Thank you,

Furlandia Executive Staff

Mary’s statement

On her own webpage, Deep Sky Anchor, Mary released an open letter to the convention chair. This was actually released prior to Furlandia’s letter of defrocking, and may have inspired the convention to release their own statement on the matter.

In her letter she lists her accomplishments and how her position on artificial intelligence doesn’t take away from that.

So, I’m to understand that you’ve canceled my position because you received complaints about my behavior, not because my behavior is wrong but because you’re responding to public opinion despite having already concluded that my accomplishments are worthy of the position. You asked me to be your guest of honor, and I would have done a very good job for you. I would have done and been exactly what I promised to be when you asked me. You, however, have flipped entirely from supporting me as a writer to blaming me for other people engaging in a hate campaign against me. I’m extremely disappointed in you, Gene. This behavior is beneath you. I hope you have a good con. I’ve always enjoyed Furlandia because of the kindness of the actual attendees. However, in my experience, it is always so badly run that I have to wonder if it’s worth the trouble of attending. I was only willing to attend this year because you were running it. I guess that hasn’t counted for as much as I thought it would. -Mary E. Lowd

Removed from the Furry Writers’ Guild members list

Prior to this announcement the Furry Writers’ Guild had removed Mary as a member. Her profile page still exists as of this writing, however it only has her photo on it. Her name has also been removed from the list of guild members on their membership page.

As of this time there has been no official announcement by the guild of her removal, however the last time she was promoted in their news blurbs was in their November 2023 newsletter.