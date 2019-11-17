Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 2 ( 1 vote)

Disney launched its new streaming service, Disney+, earlier this week, though not without its share of hiccups (fortunately, the Pirates of the Caribbean did not eat the tourists). However, one strange glitch involving the popular furry movie Zootopia has people believing they've found proof of an alternate dimension where the movie is known as Zootropolis.

Could it be a "Mandela effect", where people remember history in a way that doesn't quite match up with our current universe? Named after Nelson Mandela, who apparently did not die in a South African prison the way some people seem to remember. Mandela effects are taken by believers to be signs of alternative realities, and that people with these kinds of memories are somehow sliding between different realities. Non-believers tend to think that they're caused by people inventing imaginary superpowers and pop sci-fi quantum realms rather than just admitting they don't know as much about South African history as they thought they did.

Popular "Mandela effects" include the spelling of the children's book series Berenst[ei/ie]n Bears, the pervasive belief of some non-Americans that there are more than 50 United States of America, and the false belief that there used to be a Flayrah contributor named "crossaffliction" rather than the real contributor named 2cross2affliction. The idea reached it's pop cultural zenith when it was featured as the "monster of the week" (metaphorically speaking) on the relaunched version of The X-Files episode "The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat", where the character suffering from the condition was convinced it was known as a "Mengele effect".

However, whether you believe in the Mandela effect or just false memories, the Zootopia/Zootropolis confusion is neither. For those unaware, the strange alternate dimension Zootropolis hails from is is known as "the United Kingdom", where the film was retitled, for some reason. That's not a joke, Disney's official reasoning given was "In the UK we decided to change the US title (Zootopia) to Zootropolis to merely allow the film to have a unique title that works for UK audiences."

Unofficially, there has been some speculation if may have been an attempt to head off a possible copyright fight with a Denmark zoo. And, of course, the name was changed throughout the non-English speaking world where the titular pun might not work as well. For example the Chinese title roughly translates to "Crazy Animal City". For whatever reason, the Disney+ service is occasionally showing the UK title for the movie for American viewers, despite the fact that Disney+ hasn't even launched in the UK yet.

So fear not, the reality of the world is not unraveling. Remain calm.