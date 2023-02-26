Digging Up Positivity February 2023

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

In this episode of Digging Up Positivity we cover several big and small furry events with charities attached to them. Eurofurence finally has a new location, the return of a very sly fox and that bunny, and an awesome new upcoming game starring a gator, and an interview with one of the driving forces behind the furry events in and around Ohio, USA. And stay till the end if you want to win a lovely t-shirt from me from my ArtworkTee store!

But first things first, lets hop into the charities.

World Wide Furcamp

Recently it reached me that the critters at World Wide Furcamp raised $1,269 dollars for YMCA Camp Campbell Gard, making sure that at least 2 kids could get a well deserved all inclusive stay! I bet those wee ones will enjoy their stay. Their next instalment will be in November, and I will be sure check up on them!

Furries Against Cancer

From the UK we have Skittles, an awesome bird who unfortunately lost a friend due to cancer. During these dark times they got help from Teenage Cancer UK. Skittles decided to support them so they can keep on helping so many others like they did to his friend. He is setting up a group of streamers, and they are continuously raising money for this wonderful organization. So far they've raised $147.67. Want to help along? Check out their links in the [YouTube] description below!

Anthro New England

In the USA we have Anthro New England, where over 3 and a half thousand furries raised $21,000 for 2 charities: NEADS, who helps providing service dogs for people with disabilities, and Youth on Fire, a drop-in center for homeless and street involved youth age 14-24 providing age appropriate services on site.

BarkAid

And in Ohio, Shutter and his friends raised $400 for CozyCatCottage, a non profit organisation providing care for abandoned, injured abused or lost cats and kittens. Speaking of Shutter, he will be our guest later in this video!

Anthro Expo

At Anthro Expo 896 furries have raised $14,135 for Pivot. An organisation dedicated to provide youth with temporary housing, food and more!

Radio Rabbit Hole

The long running furry radio station Radio Rabbit hole has raised $3,336 for Give Kids The World during a fundraiser in January.

Furniture and Business Rebuild Fund

And now for the Furniture and Business Rebuild fund (Wait what?). No, seriously, this is it! Simple Nick, an excellent furry Youtuber, who has a lovely commentary channel, has raised $185 for their friends who had besides a whole series of unfortunate events, their 3D printers were stolen. Artists helping artists! You stay awesome.

ScotiaCon

And in Europe we have a relatively new convention, ScotiaCon who really made a smashing impression by raising $43,363.90 for Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue. Now, it is to know that this is more than the premiere UK convention: Confuzzled, and Europe’s biggest convention last year! An amazing first year for that conventions’ new charity liaison: Scott Skunk. Will they be able to retain the 1st spot this year?

Time will tell, but I will cover the result on this channel! And remember, no matter the result, we all win in the end! Especially the charities!

Randicon

And an amazing member from Team Fastest Furs: Randicoon, managed to raise $3,000 for the Trevor project during two fun filled days in early February.

Sera Proto

Alien Sheep vTuber Sera is streaming for World Central Kitchen, raising awareness and collecting funds for this organisation that is helping the people in Ukraine but also other recent tragedies such as the earthquake in Turkey. As we speak they raised $72.

Nordic Fuzzcon

As we speak, NordicFuzzCon is happening. And they are raising money for the Odsherred Zoo rescue. I will be doing charity doodles, but there is also a lottery! And there are some big prizes! One of them being this wonderful collaboration I did with Paco Panda. It is a limited edition signed canvas print of me and Paco playing monopoly. Fingers crossed for the Odsherred Zoo!

Eurofurence

It was a bit of a wait, but finally the new location of Eurofurence is known! It will be held in Hamburg from September 3rd to the 7th. The new location is much more pursuit friendly than the old location in Berlin, and because of the several hotels in the area, the capacity is a lot bigger. I am very curious how the first year in this location will go!

Zootopia 2

For a long time, there were rumours abound, but 7 years after Zootopia took the world by storm, and after a very well received mini series on Disney+ , Disney announced at their latest quarterly earnings call that Zootopia 2 is in development.

Story wise, the Zootopia universe has plenty of possibilities, and the mini series already has shown its potential for spin offs and whatnot. But one thing is for sure: The countdown has begun after 7 years!

Brok the investigator

For the longest time I have been a fan of side scrolling arcade beat em ups like Final Fight, but also the point and click adventures like Full Throttle and Monkey Island. And the people behind Cowcat games decided to combine the best of those in the game a ‘punch and click’ game: Brok the Investigator. Where you are Brok, the gator who investigates..(drumroll). The graphics remind me of the 90’s which is a very good thing! Brok will be rolling in on your computer or consoles at March 1st.

[Shutter Interview]

