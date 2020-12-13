Disney's Zootopia+ announced on day Fennick's voice actor pronounced dead

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Disney announced some furry bait titles coming to a screen near you in 2022. Turning Red, a movie about a girl who is cursed to transform into a red panda when she becomes too excited. Along with this is a new animated series around the 2016 movie Zootopia, called Zootopia+, which was covered in Rod O’Riley’s In-Fur-Nation here.

It seems to be set up as a slice of life, reality format that will follow the lives of side characters. But for Nick’s partner in crime, their voice may be missing from any side cast shenanigans. After showing symptoms for COVID-19, Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister passed on. The wrestler had many roles in show business. They wrestled Hulk Hogan and were featured on Star Trek, but most furries would know them as the voice of the diminutive fox with an attitude that will “bite your face off.”

It seems 2022 can’t get here fast enough, and not just for the sake of furry films.