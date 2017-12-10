'Zootopia' fan comic, with themes around abortion, goes viral

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 2.3 ( 3 votes)

Though it was originally published back in March, the Zootopia fan comic "I Will Survive", drawn and written by Deviant Art artist "Borba", has recently garnered a lot more attention out of nowhere, and not just for its artwork. The comic, which was already notorious among fans of Zootopia for its themes of abortion and spousal abuse, has come to the attention of the wider world, and it even caused a movie nearly two years old to momentarily pop up on Twitter's trending list earlier this week.

The comic features movie protagonists rabbit Judy Hopps and fox Nick Wilde in an apparent sexual relationship, and opens with Judy finding out she's pregnant (the biological improbabilities are discussed in the comic). She informs Nick, only to tell him she'd rather not have the baby. The rest of the comic features Nick and Judy arguing the pros and cons of abortion (though the comic is often described as "pro-life" or "anti-abortion", the author has never claimed this stance), which at one point becomes heated enough Judy claws Nick's face hard enough to leave scars. Nick is presented in a way to suggest a Catholic upbringing, and a picture of a lapine Jesus appears on his dresser. The thematic content of the comic is already perhaps not entirely appropriate for characters from a family friendly animated movie (though, to be fair, the movie is famous for wading into different thematically sticky areas), but the comic does itself no favors by featuring the characters taking the most dramatic possible positions, making it ripe for parody.

Know Your Meme credits a tweet by @Hello_Tailor for causing the comic to go viral this week. A new twist was added to the story when it was noted that the apartment complex apparently used as a reference was the one featured in the 90s sitcom Seinfeld. An early and popular parody featured the the dialogue changed to a discussion of the fast food chain Arby's, while another references the cinematic art of Tommy Wiseau. More variations soon followed, including this one by controversial furry artist Adam "Zaush" Wan, which references his own 2017 Zootopia fan comic, "Mystic Tantra", which is too NSFW to link to and at least proved that Borba did not have a monopoly on messed up 2017 Zootopia fan comics.