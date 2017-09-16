Opinion: Top 5 Furry Media for Conservatives

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 2.7 ( 3 votes)

As my first story here, I'd like to kick things off with a bang by posting about my personal favorite pieces of conservative animated fare. Fitting seeing as political messages are more popular in children's movies now than ever.



5.) The Angry Birds Movie

Directed by Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly

Theatrical Release Date - May 11, 2016

The most relevant on the list, this film has the gall to take on a subject that's been of great concern in Western Europe for quite some time now: the migrant crisis. Showcasing both the inherent dangers of unfiltered "tolerance" and anti-nationalist sentiment, Angry Birds is a great watch for anyone who wants not only a fun and witty animated feature but a great social statement that's sure to start a conversation.



4.) My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

Created by Lauren Faust and Bonnie Zacherle

First Air Date - October 10, 2010

Because I had a hard time finding a lot of content for this list that I could truly say was conservative, it's nice to have a long-winded television series for a change. Now in it's fourth incarnation and running on seven seasons, the show continues to build and explore the world of Equestria. Mainly through the point of view of six girls, one of whom is an apprentice of it's ruler, Princess Celestia.

Not only having an emphasis on the value of friends and family, Friendship also occasionally has it's protagonists defend their homeland from evil illegals and tyrannical, globalist-like dictators. Even the character of Applejack is considered a fan favorite due to her coded Southern herritage.



3.) Robin Hood

Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman

Theatrical Release Date - November 8, 1973

The ultimate libertarian fantasy, Robin Hood is the story of one man's fight to take back what belongs to the taxpayers from an evil government. Easily one of the best films of the seventies in my opinion. Also shows us the importance of valuing religion and morality over the "virtues" of the state.



2.) Zootopia

Directed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard

Theatrical Release Date - Febuary 10, 2016

The film that everyone predicted I was going to place on the list, for better or worse. I've never seen a film better capitulate what bigotry is. But moreover, I've never seen one come out and outright acknowledge that yes, white people can be the victims of racism, quite like this one does. What we have here is a film that wags it's paw at everyone, but especially the self-righteous Social Justice Warrior crowd who loves to pontificate how righteous they are. The guys you see ignoring white genocide while blithering about Syrian refugees. Even the film's surprise villain is the embodiment of race-bating to acquire power.



1.) The Lion King

Directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff

Theatrical Release Date - June 24, 1994

How could this film not be at the top of the list? It's the Huey Lewis and The News of animated movies. So great it's liked by both furries and non-furs alike. From the very opening of the film stating the theme of conservativism to the hyenas showing us, again, a common theme here being the dangers of migrants and a lack of borders, Lion King reminds us of the age-old truth that devotion to family and having pride in one's homeland (pun intended) are not only alright but absolutely necessary to continue The Circle of Life.

