Opinion: Top 5 Furry Media for Conservatives
As my first story here, I'd like to kick things off with a bang by posting about my personal favorite pieces of conservative animated fare. Fitting seeing as political messages are more popular in children's movies now than ever.
5.) The Angry Birds Movie
Directed by Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly
Theatrical Release Date - May 11, 2016
The most relevant on the list, this film has the gall to take on a subject that's been of great concern in Western Europe for quite some time now: the migrant crisis. Showcasing both the inherent dangers of unfiltered "tolerance" and anti-nationalist sentiment, Angry Birds is a great watch for anyone who wants not only a fun and witty animated feature but a great social statement that's sure to start a conversation.
4.) My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Created by Lauren Faust and Bonnie Zacherle
First Air Date - October 10, 2010
Because I had a hard time finding a lot of content for this list that I could truly say was conservative, it's nice to have a long-winded television series for a change. Now in it's fourth incarnation and running on seven seasons, the show continues to build and explore the world of Equestria. Mainly through the point of view of six girls, one of whom is an apprentice of it's ruler, Princess Celestia.
Not only having an emphasis on the value of friends and family, Friendship also occasionally has it's protagonists defend their homeland from evil illegals and tyrannical, globalist-like dictators. Even the character of Applejack is considered a fan favorite due to her coded Southern herritage.
3.) Robin Hood
Directed by Wolfgang Reitherman
Theatrical Release Date - November 8, 1973
The ultimate libertarian fantasy, Robin Hood is the story of one man's fight to take back what belongs to the taxpayers from an evil government. Easily one of the best films of the seventies in my opinion. Also shows us the importance of valuing religion and morality over the "virtues" of the state.
2.) Zootopia
Directed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard
Theatrical Release Date - Febuary 10, 2016
The film that everyone predicted I was going to place on the list, for better or worse. I've never seen a film better capitulate what bigotry is. But moreover, I've never seen one come out and outright acknowledge that yes, white people can be the victims of racism, quite like this one does. What we have here is a film that wags it's paw at everyone, but especially the self-righteous Social Justice Warrior crowd who loves to pontificate how righteous they are. The guys you see ignoring white genocide while blithering about Syrian refugees. Even the film's surprise villain is the embodiment of race-bating to acquire power.
1.) The Lion King
Directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff
Theatrical Release Date - June 24, 1994
How could this film not be at the top of the list? It's the Huey Lewis and The News of animated movies. So great it's liked by both furries and non-furs alike. From the very opening of the film stating the theme of conservativism to the hyenas showing us, again, a common theme here being the dangers of migrants and a lack of borders, Lion King reminds us of the age-old truth that devotion to family and having pride in one's homeland (pun intended) are not only alright but absolutely necessary to continue The Circle of Life.
About the authorIke (Ike T. Dragon) — read stories — contact (login required)
a hobbyist and Dragon from United States, interested in media, politics and the works
24. Patriots fan. Aspergers. ENFP. Compassionate, happy-go-lucky fellow. Real gentleman. Admired by a lot of people.
Comments
Interesting thoughts, but on two I would have some questions:
#4) You list the villains and note thay are globalist and so that's why you like to see them as villains. However, it is interesting to think about the following question: Is Celestia NOT a globalist? I mean, she seems to send twilight into other countries to get involved in their affairs all the time, right?
#3) I'm sure the "Ultimate Liberatarian Fantasy" is being able to sit back while the government doesn't do evil things rather than stealing from a thieving one and 'Jumpin' fences, dodgin' trees an' tryin' to get away'.
It's also an interesting take on religion. Make me wonder what your position on the film would be if the friar was an imam instead?
Overall though, I think that while the "political fandom" is interesting, as far as a furry who is also interested in politic (but more the pragmatistic rather than cult of personality aspect of it that's more common these days), I have to say one should be cautious about allowing their political identity to over-write the other aspects. If the only thing that makes you like a movie is that you can put a conservative spin on it (or liberal even), then that says more about the critic than why a film is good.
It's become something of a tribal fetish for conservatives to confuse, or cynical co-opt Libertarianism which, when you think about it, ought to be one of its biggest existential threats. Which is probably the main motive for doing so in the first place. I think it's fucking hilarious(ly ironic) how people like Ike try to spin Robin Hood into being symbolic of either conservatism or libertarianism when, if anything, he's kind of a socialist. What is he all about if not wealth redistribution? I mean, from the rich to the poor. I need to make that clear because conservatives (including and sometimes especially those who have convinced themselves they're libertarians) are all for wealth redistribution when it's from middle and working class taxpayers to big business and/or big government (which they secretly have a jealous boner for, part of the reason they want big business to replace/become government).
Another thing I find deliciously ironic is, usually, it's "loonie liberals" who have to read a political message into virtually all media. I mean it makes sense when it's kinda there, like in Fallout games, maybe to a lesser extent Elder Scrolls, the older Terminator and Aliens films, the more recent superhero films like Nolan's Batman trilogy, etc. But even then, that's not really what most mainstream entertainment is ever about, even when it is, or rather, is trying to seem like it is. So it's equally stupid to get pissed at the "political undertones" of anything from The Incredibles to George Romero's "Of The Dead" series. The only time that even remotely makes sense is when it's something like the Bioshock games that almost has good political messaging but then does relatively little with it because it's too afraid to go there when it sort of already did.
So in that spirit, maybe it's best not to take anything Ike writes in the future too seriously, or to analyze it too closely in the future. His mainstays seem to be a compelling case for nothing, save for the old adage about simple toys for simple minds. You know, like video games, popcorn flicks and furry media.
The Incredibles actually is pretty conservative tbh.
4.) Celestia is not a globalist. If anything, her real life equivalent would be an ethno-nationalist country leader like Benjamin Netanyahu.
No, she's a monarchist's wet dream of a monarch. She's what all the past kings and emperors only claimed to be; an actual fucking god. But it's popular entertainment; you're supposed to watch it and see your side. I mean, when it really comes down to it, these kinds of animated movies rarely really have anything too much to say other than "hey, be nice, guys" at heart.
But, anyway, if you actually think the people who created Zootopia or MLP:FiM are really on your side, I mean, come on. Of course, just law of averages, with as many animators and whatnot on that size of projects, I mean, probably there is someone with conservative views, perhaps even "alt-right", working somewhere (though, I mean, probably the guy responsible for background moose's left ear fur rather the director who thanked his husband at the Oscars). But if you're arguing the vast majority of the people working on these examples, and especially the primary creatives actually agree with your point, well, I mean, that's dumb.
If you're arguing that these interpretations can be found, well, I mean, okay, sure, there are lots of critical arguments on both sides (to steal a phrase) that, yes, your subjective take is, if not right, it's not not right, either. Fuck, there's an entire liberal school of thought that says all popular entertainment is by it's very nature conservative, end of discussion. If it was truly liberal, nobody'd actually like it. There's a cottage industry of "left-ist" criticism that is basically "spot the conservative streak in this bit of pop culture". It's not actually very different than what you're doing, except for the opposite reason. So, in that case, godspeed with what you're doing, because, as Zootopia points out, just as knowing racism is bad doesn't stop you from being racist, we're often unaware of our own biases, and should question why we like the things we do.
Also, I mean, seriously, you can have The Angry Birds Movie. We'll just give that to you, no problem.
Celestia is still an ethno nationalist though. Therefor she still is a lot more right wing than people like you would like to speculate.
And as for the filmmakers of Zootopia, I'm pretty sure they would take no issue with my interpretation or what I'm doing with the movie.
Yeah, about five seconds on Rich Moore's Twitter feed will disillusion you of that stupidity, dipshit.
Rich Moore is kind of a douchebag but I don't think he'd care about me one bit.
I was surprised that wasn't number 1, or at the very least, number 2.
3.) Have you ever heard about the NAP? You seem to be confusing libertarianism with anarchy.
In most of the world, libertarianism is synonymous with anarchism, and has a left-wing connotation. It only has very recently taken on a right-wing connotation in the US because it was knowingly usurped. From The Betrayal of the American Right:
That's awesome. But still, I'm pretty sure that most right wing libertarians wouldn't endorse stealing and full-blown chaos.
No, just the orderly, civilized kinds of theft :)
Better than antifa's thuggery. I'd prefer that to ancoms any day.
Haven't you seen any of the shows on this list? They sure could teach you something.
I can't believe you made an account to submit this but logged back out to make comments.
I'm too lazy to log back in Obama that's why.
I voted Johnson in the only US Presidential election I've been eligible for.
That's a lot worse. I'd rather vote for Benito Mussolini than Gary Johnson.
You said it, not me.
Man, and I thought the people who voted for Johnson were high.
Hey, there's no sobriety test in front of the booth, it's fair game
If you truly and honestly think MLP, which has protagonists fighting against nazi-like antagonists, helping each other instead of each pulling themselves up the boot straps, and a global, communal economy then I pity you.
I truly hope this was just a troll here.
1.) Donald Trump helped people during the last two hurricanes we've been having. I don't think that makes him a globalist.
2.) Which FIM villains are "nazi-like"? The original Starlight Glimmer? I'm pretty sure most G4 villains are globalists because they want to rule ALL of equestria and to tear down borders. Didn't you see A Canterlot Wedding?
LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL
Go trollololol somewhere else. I assure you, MLP is not conservative. if it were, I for sure wouldn't watch it.
It is conservative and you obviously haven't been watching the news.
Name one real thing the fascist in chief did that wouldn't have been done regardless of who was in office.
and I assure you, My Little Pony whether we're talking about generation 1 or generation 4/FiM is not conservative, little conservatroll. there is not one shred of evidence that it's about conservative.
>conservativism teaches us that each man should pull himself up by the bootstraps on his own , MLP has them helping businesses out to stay alive (Spice Up Your Life as one example)
>conservativism tells us we should be worried about our country first (ie the fascist 'America First' and yes, that is fascist as we can see from history. yet my little pony goes to YakYakistan, the dragonlands, the crystal empire, the breezie village, Saddle Arabia, et al to help them,
yet the ponies, Pinkie Pie especially, does not adhere to this.
Each pony is seen as an equal in society. While each has their own talents, they work together with those talents and are equals in the problem solving. We've seen this time and time again with Princess Celestia. We've seen this with Princess Twilight Sparkle.
The only 'conservative' would be Princess Luna but given her exile to the moon and her needing to come to grips with modern times it's understandable.
We see this smashed all the time in My Little Pony, the episode Sweet and Elite comes to mind.
There is not one single thing about MLP that is conservative and it is disgusting that you would try to link it to an evil ideology. disgusting! shame on you, sir, shame!
If you really want to tell me that MLP does not acknowledge:
1.) Self segregation exists. As seen by the various species not all living together at once.
&
2.) Borders protect people. Hence A Canterlot Wedding Parts 1 & 2.
...Then I think you haven't watched the same show.
And yeah, nothing about conservatism says you can't help someone's struggling business/country out of compassion. Sure, you could argue that charity isn't the most conservative of virtues, but keep in mind that it's the Mane Six solving these problems, not the whole of the Equestrian government itself.
it doesn't. because the entire planet is called Equestria. We've also seen cases of this ending.
borders don't protect people. if borders protected people white people would be in North and South America, Africa or Australia right now. Borders also didn't protect the ponies from the changelings. Good try though. or the parasprites (that's what I'm going to call you from now on btw)
1.) Right but you still see them congregate in their own towns and cities. They're even intimidated by a zebra. Think on that for a second.
2.) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gI38_5BgG2A
@acefeline That sure wasn't a very effective deportation, was it, Queen Chrysalis?
1. Yes, and then they're shown for being complete idiots for being afraid of the zebra, who was awesome all along.
2. You know the changelings turned good like a season ago, right? Because they all turned good.
1.) I hate that zebra more than any character on the show. I hate her guts, not joking. Don't get me started.
2.) Yeah but I mean there was still a good cause to keep them out a while back.
1. You didn't think that wasn't already assumed? Kinda had that already figured.
2. That cause being one loud jackass being incredibly wrong about her own basic biology. Reminds me of something ...
1.) I hate her because she's annoying and stupid. Not everything is race/species, you know.
2.) She wasn't being any more a jackass than the rest of them at the time. Sure she was their leader, but they were still gleeful about it.
also, i notice you couldn't name one real thing trump had done.
Trump made sure that aid got to people. He's already done a better job than Bush, who you people like to rag on.
So your answer is that he did something Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Reagan, Carter, Ford, Nixon, et al did?
so in other words, parasprite, you've got nothing.
I never said he was the best president ever for doing so. I just used that as an example of how even conservatives look out for their own. So suck on that, Chrysalis.
except, lookin out for your own would be specifically targetting conservative people in tex-ass and floriduh.
oh, fyi, it wasn't even trump that made sure aid got to them, it was Congress.
So again, your answer is nothing, parasprite.
He still gave his time to fly down there and comfort people. If it's congress' job, he wouldn't even have needed to do that.
Also, nice idea insulting entire states after they just experienced major disasters. Very nice of you.
so, again, he did everything every other president past and future did and will do. so your entire argument is predicated on something that's just common sense.
I've never once claimed to be nice. I'm so mean that I've argued that if your state votes against another state receiving disaster aid (as the canadian from calgary currently serving in the US Senate from tex-ass did against new jersey) then your state shouldn't receive disaster aid itself. it's the conservative thing to do after--let tex-ass and floriduh pick themselves up by their own boot straps.
And I'm just saying that one doesn't need to be entirely to the left or to the right to be still either. There is such a thing as moderacy, you know.
I mean, Trump's not even a very good thing for conservatives.
I mean, you guys rail against the coastal elites and their control of media and entertainment ... so you elect a guy from New York with his own TV show. You talk about how corrupt politicians are, and then you elect a business man? Who the fuck do you think are the ones corrupting politicians?
Mexican immigrants?
You elect a guy with no political experience, and, oh, big surprise, he fucking sucks at politics. His own fucking party has the majority in both houses of Congress, and he can't get his legislation passed. His party nominated most of the Supreme Court, but the courts keep striking down his executive orders. For fuck's sake, he's been fucking stonewalled by that bastion of bleeding-heart liberalism, the fucking Pentagon.
The only thing he's done is make dumb little far right nutjobs like you think you actually had some power. So you came out in droves, out of hiding, and everybody got a look at you, and guess what, you're just really big assholes, and nobody likes you because you suck when it comes right down to it.
You know what happened last week? Oklahoma had a special election for a vacant seat in our Congress, and and they voted for a Democrat. First time that district went blue since 1995. We hadn't even come up with the fucking red state/blue state thing yet! The fucking reddest state in the Union, and fucking proud of it. But we finally got a real good look at real conservatism, and, you know what, time for some real ... slightly left of centrism.
It's Oklahoma.
Baby steps.
Anyway, you backed the wrong horse, buddy. Not surprising, since you can't even see what side the fucking horses are on!
You're right. We should elect communists with no prior successes who always agree with corporate media.
And if you honestly mean to tell me that Clinton would've done half of what Trump's done for the country, you're not only lying to me but yourself.
And yeah, I'm pretty sure Applejack would definitely be a republican especially with pc kids who would try saying she's racist just for her accent.
The only thing offensive about Applejack's "accent" is how obviously faked it sounds.
Look everyone! We got a hater! Look how clever he thinks he is!
You got me. I fucking hate Canadians.
And My Little Pony.
I had a decent response written out, got some stupid error message, couldn't even copy-paste my post to give it another try, refreshed and it was gone. God damn whatever software/server this is.
Did you just use the phrase "white genocide" in a movie review?
I take it you're not in the know about South Africa?
Was there some mass murder in South Africa I was unaware of?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KpaWtrEqga0
Link for a link:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_genocide_conspiracy_theory
I'm talking about African genocide. Big difference.
The South African "genocide" is described in that article.
What really worries me is that you see Zootopia's predators as analogous to white people in the western world. Did you miss that predators were the minority?
If this isn't white genocide, I don't know what is: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_African_farm_attacks
And even though the predators were minorities the fact is that the racism faced by them from Bellwether still mirrors anti-white sentiment.
Yes, countdown! He learned ... something.
Maybe, uh, maybe we'll work on some other things later.
Funny that you didn't bring up anything else about my post. It's almost as if you know I'm right on these movies...
To tie into my most recent review, I mean, Disney is kind of pro-monarchist ... which I guess is conservative but kind of doesn't really have much to do with the modern left/right paradigm. Both Robin Hood and The Lion King, politically, are about the wrong king is kind of shitty, not, you know, kings are shitty in general. Same for MLP, except gender bent (and with other weird aspects that also don't really belong on the spectrum). I think I just don't like Disney princess movies in general because of personal taste, but it does help that on a certain level I vehemently disagree with their politics. To be clear, I don't think Disney, either the dude or the company, is actually pro-monarchist; but they are often retelling stories that, when originally written, explicitly were.
Reading the comments about Robin Hood as a socialist, and, no, once again he's a monarchist. He's fighting an oppressive government ... to restore power to a guy who is off starting fights with Muslims, which is quite possibly the reason we now have such nice things as ISIS (to be, admittedly, more than a bit historically reductionist). As soon as Prince John is off the throne, he's teaming up with the Muslim murder guy to become part of the aristocracy.
I mean, I still like Robin Hood (and The Lion King, which is also obviously pro-monarchy in that the problem is a bad king rather than the fact that there's a king at all) and think it's one of Disney's better movies, but don't kid yourself. Robin's politics are not our politics. On either side.
>Implying that a monarch cannot have any commonalities with the modern right wing.
Well, then, that's stupid because monarchies are stupid and don't work and mostly result in inbreeding rather than workable governments over the long term.
I don't know man, I'd still prefer Joffrey Baratheon as my leader over an egalitarian.
You do not want me to start on Game of Thrones.
People who don't know ask me, "Hey, you watch Game of Thrones?" and people who know literally fucking wince.
Just saying he's a good example. But by all means feel free to hate GOT all you want because I myself think it's kinda overrated tbh. But you probably hate it because there's some nice skin.
This is bait
"I don't have anything of value to say because I know he's right so I'm just going to say he's baiting."
See? Now yet another joining the butthurt train.
Oh, come on! We have a history! Work with me here, I know you're dense, but you can figure out why I chose this gif especially for you! I believe in you! You can do it!
Yeah, because you like that movie so much due to the fact that it shares your same butthurt ideology, Immortan Joe!
"The Angry Birds Movie" is 2016, but it's based on the Angry Birds TV animation and the games going back to ... well, I'm too lazy to look it up, but it goes back pretty far. And it's originally Finnish. Is Finland worried about immigration?
"Robin Hood", at least the 1973 Disney movie, isn't as much about stealing from the rich and giving to the poor as it's about taking back the money that was stolen from the poor in the first place through unethical taxation and returning it to them. Disney got around the issue of condoning stealing that way.
In real history, Richard left England to go Crusading and left John in charge of England, with both knowing that John would have to increase taxes to send enough money to Richard to pay for the Crusading, while keeping enough to maintain the government (and the royal court) in England. (Geoffrey, their middle brother, was made Duke of Normandy, which kept him out of England so he never became part of the folk tales.)
Fred Patten
Well, anyway, the important thing is that Rakuen is happy, I guess.
