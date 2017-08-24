Are insular furry communities and MUCKs at risk of Alt-Right takeover?
In recent years SPR MUCK, a long standing furry fandom MUCK with an international user-base, has quickly seen it's membership decline. In my opinion, this has been caused by a small group of highly vocal users. These users would consistently quote from the playbook of the alt-right, attempt to suppress any discussion of topics such as 'Black Lives Matter' with accusations of being anti-police, and go so far as staging a take over of a location on the MUCK that explicitly allowed political discussion in order to then change the rules and shut political discussion down under claims that it 'only causes drama'. I was very surprised to discover one of these users had been made staff on the MUCK, and wanted to know how this could have happened.
To answer this question, I'd like to present to you an on-the-record conversation I had this weekend with "Snout", the head of policy. This conversation has been edited for terseness. It may serve as an important indicator of the risks of insular fandom attitudes and the peril of existing within a local bubble.
Do you know what happened to Rocky Mountain Fur Meet?
"Nope. Living half a world away from most cons, and not having funds to visit the few local Euro ones, I don't even care to hear con reports. What good are they to me?"
You may have noticed the world has a neo-nazi problem right now. Alt-furs are part of that.
"I haven't heard of anything neo-nazi caused in my little part of the world."
[after Snout was provided with an international press report of the issues]
Do you accept the fact that there have been organised attempts to infiltrate organised fandom by so called 'Alt-Right' neo-nazi and white-supremacist groups such as the AltFurs in furry fandom?
"I accept your statement of it. I haven't seen any facts to support it. [...] I've now been notified by you of the Alt-Furs existence, and if you can point me to more of their 'official agenda', I'd be prepared to deal with it in the future. [...] The Alt-Furs thing is something I haven't been aware of. [...] Besides this [Foxler]'s admittedly provocative arm band, the views of _some_ in the article makes me see them as the old 'burned furs' movement. 'Ban yiff etc!' and all that."
Back when I was [active] here, [a member of staff] was still cutting and pasting talking points from alt-fur groups. Any comment?
"Well, my views and actions are, to the degree I subjectively can, as neutral as possible, and I wouldn't invite any right _or_ leftist extreme person into a spot where they could have real power. Myself, I've excused me from a few wiz matters where I've felt that I was too biased for or against the person(s) being discussed. In short, I try to treat people fairly with the information I have."
Would you agree with the statement made recently by President Trump that 'I think there is blame on both sides between the Alt-Right and the Alt-Left'?
"He's put his foot in mouth so many times before and after becoming President of the USA that I just can't take him seriously. Now, taking this quote out of context and applying it here, as you do now, I can't comment since, again, i don't know the Alt-Right (furry) and Alt-Left (furry) agendas, or what they've said. It's, as mentioned before, something I haven't been made aware of. And unlike Burned Furs, that managed to make noise because the fandom was much smaller back then, this Alt-Right hasn't even become big enough to make fandom noise to the level where I've heard it."
I leave it to the reader to draw their own conclusions as to the causes of SPR's decline. However, the MUCK I saw went from being a vibrant community of many voices, to a tiny bubble of 'the right kind of person', very quickly. It can be very easy to allow a loud minority dominate and push out those who might question their behavior, particularly when questioning them gets dismissed as "bringing up politics" and "causing drama".
The more you fear the Alt-Right (or what's became of it anyway), the more powerful that movement will become.
Do not yell and throw stones at an angry dog, that is the direct opposite of wise.
In other words, don't treat them like a big deal.
Well, I'll be...
Allowing an Angry Dog to feel confidence, or running away from an Angry Dog are the worst things to do when attacked by an Angry Dog. Throwing things, or attacking the dog are the correct actions to take. http://www.wikihow.com/Handle-a-Dog-Attack
Yeah, and also if the dog attacks you, it gets put down, which ... makes this a slightly icky metaphor for a furry site, but, you know, as long as the dog gets put down, a few rabies shots are worth it. Metaphorically speaking.
And, outside furry, that could already be happening; Charlottsville didn't stop Confederate monuments being taken down. If anything, previously safe monuments were taken down that would probably still be up if they had kept quiet.
I guess the metaphor circles round, here. The alt-right has thrown a few rocks at unsafe dogs, itself.
To be fair, I think part of the reason why a MUCKs is declining is because nobody gives a shit about MUCKs anymore, but that may be my insular bubble talking.
Well, FurryMuck has had quite a revival recently. And SPR was gaining users again a few years ago...
Link to the altfurry chat logs and some samples of contents (Asking Nazi leaders outside the furry fandom for their involvement, trolling against conventions, discussing hiring a hitman, antisemitism, racial slurs and discussions of supremacy and genocide.)
"This Alt-Right hasn't even become big enough to make fandom noise to the level where I've heard it."
That's because they don't even act with enough good faith to present a real front. Everything they do is a false front borrowing the trappings of cute animal avatars and networks pre-made by fans of creative stuff. They're like those wasps that infest a furry caterpillar, make it be a zombie for a while and eat it from inside out.
Relevant NY Times article:
Lame "free speech absolutism" doesn't map to the grid of these social networks. Not when you don't have any ownership of them. One thing that works is, inside or out of them, holding people to good faith in some shared community ideal. In other words, there is an actual community and it can't coexist with nazis. And no, it's not hard to tell when people are in that group if you look. All those bad faith excuses about "they're just trolling" are intentional distraction. There you get the bottom line of Lamar's piece - the head of policy for the MUCK just didn't care enough to look, or maybe preferred the way things shriveled up.
It's a lot like stuff in a long report about FurAffinity moderation I have on deck to post.
When I became the Official Editor of Rowrbrazzle in 1989, I proposed changing the Rowrbrazzle Rules to make the O.E.ship elective with scheduled elections, like in all the s-f fan apas. instead of permanent for as long as the O.E. wanted to serve. All the members protested, "NO! Let's avoid any politics in Rowrbrazzle!"
Fred Patten
