MFF Prohibits 'Tactical' Gear In Response To ICE Presence, Attendee Feedback
Midwest FurFest 2025 kicks off this week, and many furs are understandably concerned about the presence of federal immigration agents so close to the convention. The notorious Broadview Detention Center is just over seven and a half miles from the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, that MFF has called home since 2019.
MFF has been in the town of Rosemont, IL, for a decade and a half, which is a straight shot north from Broadview, IL. Anti-immigrant operations in the Chicago metro area are still ongoing, and the Chicago Tribune has written a great summary on what's been happening these last few months regarding actions taken.
MFF's PR director Kuna declined to share if the convention has a plan to respond to the possible presence of federal immigration officers in the area. The likelihood of that happening is low, though.
Because of ICE, a little more than two weeks ago, furs on social media began talking about the wearing of military and "tactical" gear, specifically encouraging the convention to ban it in their code of conduct. In a since-deleted thread, the convention reiterated their policy on clothing and apparel, in apparent response to the discussion.
MFF then amended its position a few days later, announcing that tactical-style apparel is now considered intimidating and hostile, and therefore is no longer allowed. "Given the current situation, we want to assure you that this includes cosplay or costuming that incorporates tactical or military-style gear," the convention wrote in a screenshot posted to social media. Discussion of this evokes a situation that involved Furry Weekend Atlanta 2024, where a Bomb Voyage cosplayer brought an inflatable rifle, angering some attendees to say the least.
Some furries may feel inclined to join protests this week at the Broadview facility, which regularly happens on Fridays, according to local TV channel WGN-TV. It would not be surprising to see a fursuiter there. In Portland, a protester who was pepper-sprayed while wearing an inflatable frog costume inadvertently began a movement to wear silly costumes at protests, including in October at the second No Kings rally. The conceptual distance between that and wearing a fursuit at an anti-ICE protest is not too far.
About the authorEberraWolf — read stories — contact (login required)
an independent reporter and Wolf from New York City, interested in journalism & news
Eberra (sounds like "a-BEAR-uh") is an independent reporter from New York City, and focuses on the northeastern United States. He has been a furry since December 2022, and his real-life reporting reaches hundreds of thousands of people every month. You can email him at eberrawolf@gmail.com
Comments
It's such an absurd stance to take. It feels like any time you hear about America, you're just left dumbfounded. Usually I avoid American news other than Last Week Tonight but it's sad to see furry conventions contributing to polarisation. It feels like a lifetime ago when furry was promoting tolerance and fun.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Rakuen, if your main source of American news is a comedy show, of course it sounds dumb.
I'm not saying American politics is doing great right now, but this honestly isn't even the most talked about scandal for MFF con-goers right now.
I guess it's the main source because I tend to avoid the other sources and LWT is often funny. It's not as good as it was in the early seasons when there was more depth and balance but it still sometimes hits the mark. Obviously I see headlines about things in the US and people keep talking about it. Strangely, even in the South African furry chats, people spend more time talking about US politics than local politics!
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Well, it's nice to know people are still talking about us.
To be fair to South African furries, we are the only country in the world with a former game show host as a head of state, so our politics are probably more entertaining than a lot of other country's.
