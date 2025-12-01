MFF Prohibits 'Tactical' Gear In Response To ICE Presence, Attendee Feedback

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4.5 ( 2 votes)

Ringer, a German shepherd fursuit at MFF 2024. Apparel like this would not be allowed at MFF 2025, says the convention. (Photo by Coastal Kangaroo, via Furtrack.)

Midwest FurFest 2025 kicks off this week, and many furs are understandably concerned about the presence of federal immigration agents so close to the convention. The notorious Broadview Detention Center is just over seven and a half miles from the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, that MFF has called home since 2019.

MFF has been in the town of Rosemont, IL, for a decade and a half, which is a straight shot north from Broadview, IL. Anti-immigrant operations in the Chicago metro area are still ongoing, and the Chicago Tribune has written a great summary on what's been happening these last few months regarding actions taken.

MFF's PR director Kuna declined to share if the convention has a plan to respond to the possible presence of federal immigration officers in the area. The likelihood of that happening is low, though.

Because of ICE, a little more than two weeks ago, furs on social media began talking about the wearing of military and "tactical" gear, specifically encouraging the convention to ban it in their code of conduct. In a since-deleted thread, the convention reiterated their policy on clothing and apparel, in apparent response to the discussion.

MFF then amended its position a few days later, announcing that tactical-style apparel is now considered intimidating and hostile, and therefore is no longer allowed. "Given the current situation, we want to assure you that this includes cosplay or costuming that incorporates tactical or military-style gear," the convention wrote in a screenshot posted to social media. Discussion of this evokes a situation that involved Furry Weekend Atlanta 2024, where a Bomb Voyage cosplayer brought an inflatable rifle, angering some attendees to say the least.

Some furries may feel inclined to join protests this week at the Broadview facility, which regularly happens on Fridays, according to local TV channel WGN-TV. It would not be surprising to see a fursuiter there. In Portland, a protester who was pepper-sprayed while wearing an inflatable frog costume inadvertently began a movement to wear silly costumes at protests, including in October at the second No Kings rally. The conceptual distance between that and wearing a fursuit at an anti-ICE protest is not too far.