Fur Affinity expands rules against "youthful appearing" characters in adult works to Pokemon and Digimon characters

On May 19th Fur Affinity had announced that it will expand the rules toward banning portrayals of youthful appearing characters, even if the character is addressed as being older in universe, engaging in sexual situations to include digimon and pokemon characters. While situations that portrayed actual young anthro characters in sex (known colloquially as cub porn) had been banned 13 years ago, there were elements of gray area on characters that are determined as mature in age, but younger in appearance that were later expanded upon. This update is a furthering of that expansion.

In the announcement Fur Affinity had noted that there is a method for artists who have posted works that may be in this gray area to discover how they would be handled by submitting trouble tickets against it.

If you have questions as to whether this may apply to your content, please feel free to open a ticket under “NSFW Underage Content” with links to the content in question, and we can verify if the content is in violation or not.

Artists have been informed that the amendment will start to be enforced on July 1st.

Art to be culled as Pokefurs move to exit

Artists known for their work in pieces based on Pokemon and Digimon have posted their intentions on removing the works and shifting websites for posting these works. Argon Vile stated in a journal that the results he had received from the trouble tickets indicated that most of his works would be against this new rule amendment.

I've received admin confirmation via the Trouble Ticket system that about 96% of the images in my gallery are now in violation of FA's policies, and must be removed. Admins have confirmed this includes Riolu, Pikachu, Cubone, Agumon, Gomamon, Koopas and Yoshis as pictured in these submissions

He lists examples of his works which would be in violation. Obviously the links of the examples within the journal are not safe for work images. Due to this, Argon has decided it would be best to remove a majority of his works after May 28th.

Another pokemon furry who commissioned a lot of art of her characters has also been impacted by these rule changes. Totodice indicated that she would also be removing characters from her gallery based on the new rule update. In the statement she highlighted her concerns over the changing winds of furry based community galleries and their usage to engage in fantasy.