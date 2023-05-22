Fur Affinity expands rules against "youthful appearing" characters in adult works to Pokemon and Digimon characters
On May 19th Fur Affinity had announced that it will expand the rules toward banning portrayals of youthful appearing characters, even if the character is addressed as being older in universe, engaging in sexual situations to include digimon and pokemon characters. While situations that portrayed actual young anthro characters in sex (known colloquially as cub porn) had been banned 13 years ago, there were elements of gray area on characters that are determined as mature in age, but younger in appearance that were later expanded upon. This update is a furthering of that expansion.
In the announcement Fur Affinity had noted that there is a method for artists who have posted works that may be in this gray area to discover how they would be handled by submitting trouble tickets against it.
If you have questions as to whether this may apply to your content, please feel free to open a ticket under “NSFW Underage Content” with links to the content in question, and we can verify if the content is in violation or not.
Artists have been informed that the amendment will start to be enforced on July 1st.
Art to be culled as Pokefurs move to exit
Artists known for their work in pieces based on Pokemon and Digimon have posted their intentions on removing the works and shifting websites for posting these works. Argon Vile stated in a journal that the results he had received from the trouble tickets indicated that most of his works would be against this new rule amendment.
I've received admin confirmation via the Trouble Ticket system that about 96% of the images in my gallery are now in violation of FA's policies, and must be removed. Admins have confirmed this includes Riolu, Pikachu, Cubone, Agumon, Gomamon, Koopas and Yoshis as pictured in these submissions
He lists examples of his works which would be in violation. Obviously the links of the examples within the journal are not safe for work images. Due to this, Argon has decided it would be best to remove a majority of his works after May 28th.
Another pokemon furry who commissioned a lot of art of her characters has also been impacted by these rule changes. Totodice indicated that she would also be removing characters from her gallery based on the new rule update. In the statement she highlighted her concerns over the changing winds of furry based community galleries and their usage to engage in fantasy.
I would ask that everyone simply...don't get hung up on details about fictional characters like that. Fiction...art...you should be allowed to enjoy fantasies however you like. If it does not hurt anyone else, then there's no reason to police it. No reason to police how one is allowed to enjoy what they enjoy in a safe environment. I really hoped that eventually this would be realized, that hating others for the content they happen to like is just something I both do not understand and highly disagree with. Everyone is allowed to enjoy whatever they enjoy, and as long as it is kept within a safe environment, away from hurting anyone in real life, then I say go for it. Enjoy it. Indulge yourself. It is what YOU like. And if you like it, then that's all that should matter. not what other people think about it.
About the author Sonious (Tantroo McNally)
a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance
Comments
Yeah, this is such a stupid rule that accomplishes nothing and further fragments furry artists. This is the same as conservative grannies wringing their hands over violent video games. It also actually lines up with an idea I was thinking of writing. I just need to get my act together and write.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
One of the challenges I face is that I kind of try and not do the whole "drama of the week" thing, to do this I typically allow a few days to a week go by before I decide to write on a topic. The trick with that is, having to retain important pieces of information and organize them pre-emptively in anticipation of doing so. Or having access to tech to do so to get things organized. Getting those pieces together helps to create a cohesive story, the more pieces you have the better it typically turns out.
Given how frequent and fluid things happen in the modern web, I felt that perhaps the things I was doing was a bit outdated and unnecessary. Ironically, the Google and Twitter acts of "we're going to delete the stuff" basically gave me a kick in the pants to probably do more in the future.
