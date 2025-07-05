Creative Commons license icon

Pittsburgh art gallery Bunker Projects hosts furry exhibit until July 20th

Posted by (Tantroo McNally) on Sat 5 Jul 2025 - 14:00
ArtGallery_0.pngThe art gallery Bunker Projects in Pittsburgh, located three miles from Anthrocon's events, is currently hosting a furry exhibit. Co-curated by Brett Hanover who directed the documentary film Rukus, this exhibition is called Room Party: Furry Art at the Beginning of the World in celebration of the unofficial gatherings of furries that occur during conventions, typically where art exchanges and sketching would occur.

More information on the list of artists being exhibited can be found here. While there will be special events during Anthrocon weekend, the exhibit will be available until July 20th during their normal Thursday and Sunday open gallery hours. These events are not run by Anthrocon themselves, but by Bunker Projects.

