e621 bans "explicit young human and human-like content"

Mostly-furry imageboard e621 has banned explicit art of human and essentially human children:

Due to challenges stemming from changes in the political and legal environment, both offline and online, we have had to adjust our content guidelines to preserve access to our site. As a result, any content featuring young human or humanoid characters in explicit situations is now prohibited and will be deleted. This change also applies retroactively, and we have already removed all existing submissions featuring such content.

Administrator NotMeNotYou later clarified that "busineses partners" had demanded the change, which related to their ability to make money, and that on-site adverts were not the issue:

There is no single law we can point to as the tipping point, and while we were sitting pretty unaffected by most things, the same can't be said to a bunch of our business partners who did not appreciate the heat we attract. And since we can't function in a vacuum we have had to adjust.

Things change, they were okay with it previously and now they aren't. They want to continue making money and we're stuck with the consequences. And no we can't just stop business with them, there's no way in hell we would be able to cover the gap that would cause, be it donations or otherwise.

Guess what put pressure on some of our partners? That's right, governments. Guess who would like to continue doing business in places where those governments are? That's right, our business partners. romaniaglory said:

The last thing you ever wanted to admit was censoring your website to appease advertisers. Nah, all our ads are handled directly by us and as far as I am aware none of them had any issue with the contents we host.

The ban covers "plain humans, stylized humans like cartoon characters (The Simpsons, etc), elves, orcs, vampires, zombies, kemonomimi, humans with a few glued on animal features (noses, tails, ears, whiskers, etc.), and similar content."

According to moderator Donovan DMC, this impacted 45,787 posts, although when challenged about some of the removals (possibly covering all cases of "young" with "human", even if these referred to different characters) NotMeNotYou said:

[As said already], we were under a pretty steep deadline, and as such used a shoot first and ask questions later approach. We'll be going through and restoring anything caught that shouldn't have been, now that we have more time to breathe and do so.

Per administrator Rainbow Dash, while e621 is served from Arizona, "this change would have happened regardless of where we were hosted".

User reaction was largely (but not entirely) negative, with criticism focusing on the lack of notice and the undermining of e621's status as an archive, as well as the inadvertent takedown of unrelated art. Some referenced similar actions by Fur Affinity and SoFurry, though this ban did not include cub.