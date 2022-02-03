Furries help push fundraising for Mississippi library after a mayor withheld funding in blackmail attempt to censor books
Gene McGee, the mayor of Ridgeland, a northern suburb of the capital city of Jackson, withheld $110,000 from the Madison County Library System. According to the Mississippi Free Press, the executive indicated he would not release the allocated dollars until the library agreed to purge any “homosexual materials”.
The release of this news had set one particular furry into activist mode. Soatok Dhole, a non-fiction furry writer who covers issues around the fandom, social media, and technology, started a thread on his Twitter account pushing for help from the furry fandom to help bridge the gap in the library’s funding. In it he linked to the library’s fundraiser whose goal was initially a modest $2,500, but has since extended multiple times due to reaching that threshold and beyond.
The library is gathering contributions until February 11th and currently sits at $68,500 at the time of publication. The success of this drive in opposition to the Mayor’s actions was published by Vice. In the article they note that the conflict between the mayor and Soatok became quite personal on social media, with the political leader blocking the furry on Twitter. After the continued backlash from other users, McGee later ended up locking his entire account soon after the release of Vice’s article.
In this fight though, furries do not stand alone. When Soatok emailed the library about helping out directly, they responded that they were grateful for the public interest in helping them bridge the funding gap indicating there was already engagement for help before the inquiry. In addition, one of the non-fur persons who contributed a hundred dollars to this campaign donated under the name Ray Mabus, who served as state governor from 1988 - 1992. Along with the donation he had a simple message: “Don’t give into bigots”.
About the authorSonious (Tantroo McNally) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, philosophy and writing
Comments
It's a good story at first and comes when talk of censoring books is going around but this isn't really a principled campaign dedicated to free speech and to oppose censorship, it's still very partisan. As you mention, a lot of it is personal and many of the people praising these actions are perfectly happy to censor views with which they disagree and would probably support the mayor if he were trying to purge books they disagreed with.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
I think being gay shouldn't be a partisan issue, and that many in marginalized communities would really love it if their mere existence wasn't political. However given the artificial construct that is partisan politics leads to people tribalizing you get unnatural abominations of thought corralling where all of a sudden your economic theory somehow dictates how you feel about sexuality.
People tend to fight against the censorship they care about. I doubt Joe Rogan will put in any input on this censorship, but will gladly flout the boycott of Spotify as a grave threat to liberty because, well, his livelihood is on the line. Just as a gay person is going to be more adamant in this situation because they see 'book-burning' as the first step towards abnormalizing their existence, and then a move to 'remove' them from existence.
So in essence, what you are indicating is a 'bug' of freedom of protest against what one feels is important without going to bat for all other instances outside their social circles may actually be how the feature works in reality.
For the most part, I agree with all that. My point is not whether it is good or bad but how the situation is framed. Your headline implies that what people are fighting against is the "attempt to censor books." But it's not that books are being censored that is the problem, it's that books of a specific nature are being censored. The real issue is a concern over "homosexual materials" (Which is a really absurd term). If someone is against censoring books then they would be equally against (though not necessarily equally as vocal) the library removing books that are pro homosexuality as they are about removing books that are anti homosexuality. I think it's unlikely that that is the case.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
The issue right now is that the mayor is not holding back funds because he wants non-gay books removed, the term "homosexual materials" in the quotes are the mayor's own words to the library.
Are there mayors that have asked other books to be banned from libraries in history? Yes. And perhaps the success of this will lead to more people speaking up when it occurs, even if next time it isn't about going after *just* "homosexual materials".
When you're in a fight you fight the fight in front of you. You don't become saddened because the censorship the mayor attempted wasn't 'fair and balanced'.
And going "well you didn't show up at the fight I cared about" is not an excuse to not care about the fight currently happening. That bitterness in "you didn't care about what I cared about so I'm going to go after what you care about or turn the other way unless you fight harder for what I care about" is probably what started us down the road of dual partisan politic to begin with.
I feel like you're completely missing my point here because I'm in agreement with what you said and I'm not even close to suggesting that people shouldn't care about this. My point is simply that if one is against censorship of views that they agree with but in favour of censorship of views they disagree with, then they are not fighting against censorship, they are fighting for a particular view.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Unfortunately you didn't offer any evidence that the people opposing this instance of censorship are in favour of censorship in certain circumstances - just a casual assertion that many are. You may well be right, but without proof, it comes across as cantankerous ax-grinding.
You could've said something like "I suspect they're really just doing it to support the gay stuff, but hopefully the library can use the funding to resist all forms of library censorship", and it would've gotten your point across effectively, without seeming churlish about Sonious not writing a fourth line to the title to clarify that a specific topic was being censored.
Once again, but ...
WHAT THE FUCKING FUCK, RAKUEN?
YOUR ENTIRE FUCKING THING IS "CENSORSHIP IS BAD". THIS IS AN UNADULTERATED WIN FOR TEAM "CENSORSHIP IS BAD."
AND YOU'RE COMPLAINING ABOUT IT!
...
So, just to be clear, these comments make you look homophobic. Also, inconsistent, but it's the first one that is worrying.
Seriously, dude, there is literally an article about Maus being banned like three articles below this with a grand total of 0 Rakuen Growlithe comments.
Come on Crossie, if we allow the libraries to put a copy of Mein Kampf on the shelf for every gay book, everything will balance itself out... The ones reading the former will just leave the latter alone because the library is carrying both of their books and everything will seem fair in the world.
[/sacrasm]
EDIT: Well, I mean that's how thinks currently were, the Library in question has that book
https://mcls.insigniails.com/Library/SearchResult?l_input=All%20Libraries&l=All&...
Guess the mayor had no problem keeping that one on the shelves... huh...
And they have it categorized as Juvenile as the target audience?
...
Say what now...?
the catalog entries look to be provided automatically, not entered by the library
mein kampf is public domain, so the publisher may not matter so much... it can come from anyone
the publisher "free thought books" has a very generic name, but searching this ISBN brings up a other titles they publish that may indicate a dedicated white supremacist source for that printing
ergo, the library is shelving the public domain hitler book probably for the same historical reason they all do, using automatic categorizing... but it happens to include a propaganda outlet sneaking onto shelves by calling themselves "free thought"
... which perfectly illustrates the problem with Rakuen's hypocrisy of pretending to "both sides" an issue that has no corresponding calls to censor Mein Kampf, including by would-be censors of gay literature (...priorities)
It's the strawman for what stupid people think is a smart person's debate
In addition rakuen fails (or intentionally omits) mention of that important library concept, notability
Nothing would ever be discarded and the place would overflow if they acquired filler like anti gay propaganda, outdated psych manuals treating same sex attraction as mental illness, etc. And there are probably plenty examples of fiction with dated attitudes on the shelf, further neutralizing the whinge.
There are specialist places archiving old hate literature and so forth. They are not being burned. Maintaining a public library against bigoted defunding is not even the same issue.
Huh, turns out spam-blocked-for-anon term 'cialis' is also in 'specialist'. The more you know!
This does not appear to be correct as I just looked through the Nevada library system and found that all of this book were listed as Adult or "Not Catagorized":
https://nvlibrarycoop.polarislibrary.com/polaris/search/searchresults.aspx?ctx=5...
The one result that is listed as Juvenile/ adolescent is a biography of Hitler and not his book itself (the book contains the title of his book within)
Another furry I asked also found it in the adult section of their local library database.
So far this one seems to be the outlier. Let me just hope my search history doesn't give me some really bad ads...
Check which system the library is using or ask them
The wierd book summary you posted matched verbatim to the top search result, same printing at an australian library
The "adolescent" book Sonious found is part of a series (Wicked History) of biographies of various historical figures, mostly heads of state, who have gone down as figures of infamy. I saw Idi Amin, Vlad Dracula, the founder of the Spanish Inquisition and the Russian czaress who was fucked to death by a horse (allegedly).
So not intentionally pro-Nazi, in case anyone was wondering what was going on there, but didn't feel the need to curse their browser history.
I'm not complaining about people fighting against this censorship. My concern has been on framing it as if it's about censorship when I think the majority of people that are involved here are less concerned about censorship in general as opposed to censorship of a specific viewpoint.
And while I have not posted about Maus here, that's because I have nothing more to add about it. I've already posted shared the view that we should not ban it (or any books) https://twitter.com/RakuenGrowlithe/status/1486596487836483587?s=20&t=dnkhr4aexJ... and retweeting encouragement for people to read the books that others want banned https://twitter.com/MedschoolDaddy/status/1487396075740688386?s=20&t=dnkhr4aexJ1...
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
Rakuen, that isn't a thing worth arguing about when the circumstances don't make you look like you're siding with homophobic Nazis
"These people have an agenda for being anti-censorship!"
NO SHIT.
So what?
I have an agenda for calling you an idiot right now, but it but it doesn't mean you're not being an idiot right now. Agendas are like opinions are like assholes are like aphorisms; we all got'em. Playing ideology Purity Control doesn't actually help your cause, even when it doesn't involve you incidentally endorsing homophobia.
Furthermore, don't fucking do this "I'm not complaining!" Once again, who fucking cares? It's the fucking Internet, Rakuen. Complaing about shit is what we do! Just own that shit.
How is my being against the mayor's plan to remove books favourable of homosexuality somehow endorsing homophobia? It's fine to argue but at least have some idea of what my position on an issue is before accusing me of something. I've never said anything even remotely supportive of his proposal.
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
I guess now they'll have to rename it to "Furiends of the Library".
