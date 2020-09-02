Another furry website joins the scene - FurryLife Online

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

A new furry social media site has come forth called FurryLife Online. It seems it’s an annual occurrence these days when a new furry site comes forth with dreams of taking the title of the main furry hub.

FLO is trying to be as broad as its predecessors; and with art galleries, written works, music, clubs, and streaming, there appears to be a lot to offer. But given how many of these sites exist now, can this new one stand out? If so, how? We’ll review the site’s layout and its strengths and weaknesses for each of the main classes of art they support.

This review was published September 2 and is written about the site at this time. Site features are malleable, so may have changed after publication.

For Artists

The gallery page’s layout is a bit odd as it has these groups called “albums” front and center, while new individual pieces seem to be shoved further down the page. In fact the site very much encourages using this album grouping feature to the point of being intrusive: it was one of the first things it asked for as I did a test upload. For artists this may be quite annoying. Another group may find this wonderful, which we will further discuss in the Musicians section.

While some artists may find annoyance in this, a certain segment may find this set-up quite useful: comic artists. When you finish a comic, just upload it as an album and you will have priority over individual pieces when it comes to visibility, giving comic artists an advantage over those who draw individual pieces.

Just be aware if you are to upload your comic you may have to upload your pages in reverse order. I’m not sure if this is the case, as I do not see any examples on the site yet, but given what I have seen in how the album feature has behaved for writers below, I have a hunch that it may be the case.

Right now there also seems to be debate going on about the type of adult content that is allowed to be posted on the site. So if you are an adult artist it may be in your best interest to post general audience works only to this site until they get this figured out. Currently, ‘cub’ or ‘feral’ works are restricted. The feral decision was recent, and what they perceive as feral is defined here.

For Writers

Looking through the first samples of written works on the site there seems to be a particular fluke that may leave SoFurry as the go to for furry writers. It seems you can post multiple chapters into a group, but there is an issue with the order: it posts the latest items uploaded to the group on the top.

See the following examples of Clear Skies, Ladder Racing, and The Kingdom of Solis. These are the first three chaptered series I could find browsing the literature section and all three have the same problem. The last chapter is at the top, and the first chapter is at the bottom. Which means when a user is uploading new content to these groups they are defaulting to be placed at the top.

This means if you want to post these in proper sequential order it takes more effort on the part of the end user. Given that it’s three for three with the chaptered series it is clearly not set up with those in mind. It may be better for anthology style short story groups.

Given this, I don’t see many furry writers flocking to leave Fur Affinity, SoFurry, or Inkbunny for this site until that is fixed.

For Musicians

While writers may not flock to this new platform, this site may find their niche among furry musicians. This is the first site that really allows you to group musical pieces into album-like interfaces. An example of how this looks can be seen in the image below (Grand Sonata in A).

Compared to the audio upload and files of other furry sites, this one is quite powerful and slick. The music will stay with you even if you start browsing for other pieces, which was surprising. However, if you leave the music section of the site for another, it does stop playing.

Being able to group pieces into albums, which have a share button to social media directly attached, is something no other site offers at this time. Musicians on social media have been quite thirsty for a platform to make their own, and in this site there may be a viable opportunity to make this one their home.

Furthermore, while written stories may not be a fan of the site, audio serials could very much be a thing for furry voice actors to dive into here, as you can easily have the chapters or podcast items sequentially placed with one another.

In an odd twist of fate “FurryLife Online” shortens to the acronym of FLO, which is placed on the upper left corner of their interface. Given that shorthand, it sounds more like a musical platform for furries then just a general furry site. Musicians even have a group that already has over 80 members already.

Overall thoughts

With so many furry social media sites vying for attention, each must do something to set themselves apart from the others. FLO’s clear strength is on its musical and audio applications; voice actors and musicians would be remiss not to take advantage of the opportunity to make this site their own.

If they don’t, I can easily see this site dying down into obscurity as many that came before it. Being the hub for furry musicians may not make it the most visited site on the planet, but it will serve a growing community of music-makers that want to feel that they have a place in this fandom.

There have also been rumors of right wing influence in the site, especially in discussion about what kind of adult artwork is allowed. However Deo the Tasmanian Devil, who became renowned for her work against the Furry Raiders and other alt-furry groups, said that she was becoming staff, which may alleviate those political concerns.

While restricting cub work is very much a thing furry sites have done before, this is the first I’ve heard of feral fantasy being rejected, so it’ll be interesting to see if that impacts the future of the site. Would be interesting to see if one just went the whole way and did no adult content what-so-ever, I mean since they already banned two types of adult works, users could just go the whole way and keep it fully clean. [Like Yerf, ArtSpots and SheezyArt before it.]

One could argue that it would be strange to do that since the art gallery already has different partitions for adult and mature works. But there is an odd counterpoint to this, in that the literature section of the site allows adult and general works, but doesn’t segment them into their own portions. I suppose that’s the thing about reading: if you can read it and understand the naughty, then that’s on you.