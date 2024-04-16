Creative Commons license icon

Where’s Kuzco When You Need Him?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 16 Apr 2024 - 01:59Edited as of 02:45
It’s always fun to come across a skilled artist with a unique and readily identifiable style. Sita Cardenas (or Retronerd as they call themselves) certainly fits that bill. We met them at WonderCon last month. Their specialty is fan art of gaming, anime, and comic book characters drawn in a distinctive style based on classical Aztec art. You’ve never seen the like! Look at their web site to see what we mean. They offer their art on pins, stickers, coffee mugs, and other cool items — not to mention they sell originals too.


image c. 2024 by Sita Cardenas

