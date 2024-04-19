Creative Commons license icon

Cats Are Better Than People

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 19 Apr 2024 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
Look, we’re just quoting the artist! Honestly! We met Helen Asia at her table at WonderCon, and admired her various feline designs on everything from t-shirts to enamel pins… to a complete Cosmic Cat Tarot Deck. You can visit her web site and see more of what she has to offer. Interestingly, we met her at a con in Southern California, but all her items are priced in British pounds…


image c. 2024 by Helen Asia

 

