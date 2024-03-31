Florida fur sought by police for child abuse after walking Albuquerque teen overnight towards bus to Las Vegas Fur Con
Albuquerque police seek 33-year-old Florida fur Conrad Coovert (@Rumor_Lucca, ShadowWolf DarkDragon) on a charge of child abuse after walking a local 14-year-old boy he'd previously talked with 6.5 miles overnight, planning to take a Greyhound bus to this weekend's Las Vegas Fur Con, then bring him back to Florida.
Coovert, who also went by the name GothFox, SnaggleWolf NightFangz and Fenrir Darkslayer, was reportedly carrying "furry costumes and sex bondage items" in his luggage, while the boy, who had blisters on his feet, said they "had walked all night and slept in a park in the cold".
According to KOB-TV, Coovert had previously been accused by investigators in 2015 of attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old boy after meeting him at a fur con, trading sexts, then visiting his Georgia home.
About the authorGreenReaper (Laurence Parry) — read stories — contact (login required)
a developer, editor and Kai Norn from London, United Kingdom, interested in wikis and computers
Small fuzzy creature who likes cheese & carrots. Founder of WikiFur, lead admin of Inkbunny, and Editor-in-Chief of Flayrah.
Comments
What is disturbing about the situation is Las Vegas Fur Con is a 21+ convention.
Kind of surprised that he was let go after being found seemingly red handed in this case and didn't keep him detained for the weekend it seemed to take to get the arrest warrant together. Not sure on the procedure on that, but I'm there are instances where detainment turns to an arrest quickly for crimes where you have all the information in hand.
Las Vegas Furcon was this weekend, so the incident couldn't have been that long ago if the purp was in the area to go to it. They seemed to get the warrant pretty quick. Quick enough where it's odd he was allowed to be released. Some LEO may have blundered here?
I believe this is the 2nd article in 3 years for crimes like this. Two too many. Glad he was stopped and that the teen was brought home safely.
It was last Friday as I understand it. To be honest I just saw this come up in my alerts as I was headed to bed and thought it required a bit more context than just a newsbyte linking to KOB-TV. The names are kinda far out there.
"We're looking for a ShadowWolf."
"Yeah, that doesn't really narrow things down."
