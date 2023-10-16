Don’t Hide the Appeal!

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The comic 2-Land is one of those things where, if you read the description alone, you’d never even know it was furry. And then you see it, as in the picture below! Anyway, here’s that description: “The city of Tuland has been very active lately. There has been a spike in low level crime, political confusion as well as a looming feeling as if there is a puppet master dictating these seemingly petty crimes. On top of all of this the city has a mysterious new hero. No one has seen him. No cameras have caught him in action. And the only witnesses of his presence are the criminals. Will Tuland’s streets return to their once peaceful norm? Is there a so called ‘puppet master’ pulling the strings behind these criminal activities? Will this self-appointed savior of Tuland reveal himself to the people?” The creators, Jay the Teller and Dr. Inx, have their own web site for the comic too, which has a lot more background information.



