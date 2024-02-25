Creative Commons license icon

They Bump Back For You

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 25 Feb 2024 - 02:54Edited by GreenReaper as of 05:32
We love the first line of this description: “In a world where nightmares are more than just bad dreams, stuffies are the last line of defense against the things that go bump in the night. When Becky Burns experiences a great loss, a stuffie named Fenny is assigned to protect her. But Fenny soon realizes that she may be in over her head, and it may be more than just monsters that Becky is facing.” Keepsakers: Defenders of the Dark is a new black & white graphic novel written and illustrated by Tayson Martindale (the artist behind Thunderfrog). It’s available now in paperback from Invader Comics.


image c. 2024 Invader Comics

