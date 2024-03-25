Creative Commons license icon

I Want A Monster To Be My Playmate

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 25 Mar 2024 - 01:59Edited by GreenReaper as of 04:02
Something delightful from Clarion Books: The Pebble and Wren graphic novel. “A little girl and her live-in monster learn about what makes them different — and what unites them. This graphic novel is a silly, sweet, and sometimes gross tribute to friendship, and to the wacky world we live in. Based on his webcomic of the same name, Pebble and Wren by Chris Hallbeck follows human girl Wren and her live-in monster, Pebble, as she teaches them all about how the human world works — from why the moon changes shape to why we don’t eat candy wrappers — while trying to unlock special abilities without which Pebble will have to return to the monster forest.” Find out what happens next.


image c. 2024 Clarion Books

