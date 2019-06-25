Creative Commons license icon

More Than Socks

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 24 Jun 2019 - 20:11
The Puppetry Institute of Santa Cruz is the impressive name of a California facility that believe in “…giving all who walk through the doors a chance to experience first hand the beauty and wonder of an art form that encompasses all the other arts into one.” No prizes for guessing: They’re located in Santa Cruz, at the Capitola Mall, “Just around the corner from the Santa Cruz Museum of Discovery”.  But they also get out and about to various conventions and fannish events — we found them at BLFC! According to their web site, they give adults, kids, and families a chance to “Explore puppetry through workshops, classes, and demonstrations. Puppetry is more then just a sock with googly eyes — it’s design, construction, movement, masks, sewing — the list goes on. We offer a wide variety of classes in puppetry, theater, and FX skills, that cannot only be counted as art credits but also math, science, and engineering. We have 1000 sq ft space where students can learn in a lively and creative environment; or, we can do 1 and 2 hr pop-up classes at a location of your choosing.” The sight includes a lot of photos of their projects past and present. (Be sure to ask them about the “Dragon Petting Zoo”!)


image c. 2019 The Puppetry Institute

Comments

GreenReaper — Tue 25 Jun 2019 - 20:05
#1
Good to see more puppetry! Fursuits aren't the only answer to playing a character, and puppets can be a lot more convenient to bring to events - albeit perhaps not the type displayed here.

Mink — Wed 26 Jun 2019 - 01:58
#2
I know! Some "puppets" can be the size of a decent house...

