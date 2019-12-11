Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Just returned from Midwest FurFest outside Chicago. GOODNESS what an impressive event! Among many other things there, your ever-lovin’ ed-otter presented a lecture called Furry Movies of 2019 — mostly as a way to remind people about some of the anthropomorphic items (very broadly defined!) which are eligible for the 2020 Ursa Major Awards. At the end of it, some folks in the audience asked if there was a version of the list up on line. Well guess what? Now there is! Furry movies (and movies with interesting anthropomorphic characters in them) this year have included:

A Dog’s Way Home (imdb)

The Underdog, from Korea (imdb)

Sheep & Wolves: Pig Deal, from Russia (imdb)

Boonie Bears: Blast into the Past, from China (imdb)

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (imdb)

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World (imdb)

Manou the Swift, from Germany (imdb)

Dumbo (imdb)

Missing Link (imdb)

Avengers: Endgame (imdb)

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (imdb)

Ugly Dolls (imdb)

Wonder Park (imdb)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (imdb)

Secret Life of Pets 2 (imdb)

Toy Story 4 (imdb)

The Lion King (imdb)

The Banana Splits Movie (imdb)

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (imdb)

Abominable (imdb)

The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily, from France & Italy (imdb)

Arctic Dogs (imdb)

Lady and the Tramp (imdb)

Frozen 2 (imdb)

Togo, coming on December 13th (imdb)

Cats, coming on December 20th (imdb)

Spies in Disguise, coming on December 25th (imdb)

Hayop Ka! aka You Son of a Bitch!, from Korea — coming soon (YouTube)

And also coming soon: Look for a run-down of anthropomorphic movies to look forward to in 2020!



