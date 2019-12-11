Creative Commons license icon

Furry Movies of 2019

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 11 Dec 2019 - 03:11
Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

Just returned from Midwest FurFest outside Chicago. GOODNESS what an impressive event! Among many other things there, your ever-lovin’ ed-otter presented a lecture called Furry Movies of 2019 — mostly as a way to remind people about some of the anthropomorphic items (very broadly defined!) which are eligible for the 2020 Ursa Major Awards. At the end of it, some folks in the audience asked if there was a version of the list up on line. Well guess what? Now there is! Furry movies (and movies with interesting anthropomorphic characters in them) this year have included:

  • A Dog’s Way Home (imdb)
  • The Underdog, from Korea (imdb)
  • Sheep & Wolves: Pig Deal, from Russia (imdb)
  • Boonie Bears: Blast into the Past, from China (imdb)
  • The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (imdb)
  • How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World (imdb)
  • Manou the Swift, from Germany (imdb)
  • Dumbo (imdb)
  • Missing Link (imdb)
  • Avengers: Endgame (imdb)
  • Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (imdb)
  • Ugly Dolls (imdb)
  • Wonder Park (imdb)
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters (imdb)
  • Secret Life of Pets 2 (imdb)
  • Toy Story 4 (imdb)
  • The Lion King (imdb)
  • The Banana Splits Movie (imdb)
  • The Angry Birds Movie 2 (imdb)
  • Abominable (imdb)
  • The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily, from France & Italy (imdb)
  • Arctic Dogs (imdb)
  • Lady and the Tramp (imdb)
  • Frozen 2 (imdb)
  • Togo, coming on December 13th (imdb)
  • Cats, coming on December 20th (imdb)
  • Spies in Disguise, coming on December 25th (imdb)
  • Hayop Ka! aka You Son of a Bitch!, from Korea — coming soon (YouTube)

And also coming soon: Look for a run-down of anthropomorphic movies to look forward to in 2020!


image c. 2019 Disney

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.