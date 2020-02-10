From YouTube to You

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

What have we been missing? Well apparently it’s Oggy and the Cockroaches, an animated YouTube series that has racked up millions of views. Well now American Mythology have brought us Oggy and the Cockroaches as a full-color comic book series written by S.A. Check and Jordan Gershowitz. “Oggy is a cat that just wants to watch TV but those pesky cockroaches, Joey, Dee Dee, and Marky aren’t happy until they drive poor Oggy crazy! Illustrated by Dean Rankine, these new comic tales deliver non-stop hilarity for Oggy fans worldwide!”



