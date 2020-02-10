Creative Commons license icon

From YouTube to You

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 10 Feb 2020 - 02:34
What have we been missing?  Well apparently it’s Oggy and the Cockroaches, an animated YouTube series that has racked up millions of views. Well now American Mythology have brought us Oggy and the Cockroaches as a full-color comic book series written by S.A. Check and Jordan Gershowitz. “Oggy is a cat that just wants to watch TV but those pesky cockroaches, Joey, Dee Dee, and Marky aren’t happy until they drive poor Oggy crazy! Illustrated by Dean Rankine, these new comic tales deliver non-stop hilarity for Oggy fans worldwide!”


image c. 2020 American Mythology

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.