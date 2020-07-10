Back In Black

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

A classic feline furry returns just in time to visit us during lock-down. The adventures of an international anthropomorphic sensation created by writer Juan Diaz Canales and artist Juanjo Guarnido have now been brought together in Blacksad: The Collected Stories Volume 1 — including stories never before published in English. “Celebrate Blacksad’s twentieth year with this comprehensive volume featuring five of the biggest cases. Blacksad is constantly up to his ears in trouble. Sticking his nose into mystery after mystery, often getting involved with women almost as dangerous as the criminals he thwarts. Be it solving the murder of a famous actress or keeping nuclear weapons out of terrorist hands, Blacksad’s grim work often provides a mirror for real world conflict and human issues, never turning a blind eye to racism, political tensions, or brutally sudden violence.” Tasty. And available now in trade paperback.



